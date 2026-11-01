Plateau Athletes Set Pace in 17.5km Race Ikogosi Marathon 2026

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Athletes from Plateau State yesterday stamped their authority on the Ikogosi Marathon 2026 17.5km Race, emerging as the dominant force in the elite category as the competition continued its steady march towards international recognition.

The Plateau contingent produced a remarkable performance, with Iliya Raymond Gyang crossing the finish line first in 57 minutes and 33 seconds, while Francis James followed closely in 57 minutes and 44 seconds to claim the second position. Sadjo Ismael completed the podium after finishing third in 59 minutes and 16 seconds.

The race, which attracted elite runners from across Nigeria and foreign participants from Kenya and Ethiopia, began at the Ilawe-Ekiti Roundabout at exactly 7:00 a.m. and ended at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, with athletes competing for honours. Beyond the competition, the 2026 edition of the Ikogosi Marathon reflected the growing ambition of the organisers to transform the event into a globally recognised sporting platform capable of promoting athletics, tourism, and youth development in Ekiti State.

In the female elite category, Blessing Shamboa emerged as the winner with a time of 68 minutes, followed by Akusho Lydia Thomas in second position at 70 minutes and 12 seconds, and Nvou Gyang Tanko in third at 71 minutes and 15 seconds. For the indigenous female category, Arinde Miracle, Bako Gift, and Ademisoye Adesewa took the first, second, and third positions respectively, while Adeyemi Tunde, Adetiba Abiodun, and Sunday Emmanuel emerged as the top three finishers in the indigenous male category.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Convener of the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative, Makinde Araoye, said the fourth edition marked a major milestone, recording about 13,722 registrations and attracting participation beyond Nigeria. Araoye said the marathon was established not only as a sporting competition but also as a vehicle for tourism promotion, economic development, and talent discovery.

He disclosed that the initiative had identified promising indigenous athletes from Ekiti State who would receive financial rewards and further support aimed at preparing them for international competitions.

According to him, the elite category winners received N2.5 million, N1.5 million, and N1 million for first, second, and third position.

and creating greater opportunities for Nigerian long-distance runners.

“Our vision is to position Ikogosi Marathon as an international event that will expose Nigerian athletes to global competition. We want to create a platform where talents discovered here can compete and succeed internationally,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Student Engagement, Sunday Asefon, described the marathon as a strategic platform for youth empowerment, talent discovery, and national unity. Asefon urged the Ekiti State Government and relevant stakeholders to invest in the indigenous athletes discovered through the competition, noting that sustained support could help them become internationally competitive.

For the champion, Iliya Raymond Gyang, the victory was a reward for determination and improved preparation. Gyang said the Ikogosi Marathon had become an important avenue for Nigerian athletes to pursue their dreams and gain exposure.