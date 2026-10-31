Victoria Volta Takes Cue from Onyeka Onwenu, Eyes Film Production

Iyke Bede

Nollywood actress Victoria Volta, formerly known professionally as Victoria Nwogu, is looking to expand her involvement in filmmaking, with ambitions to move beyond acting and take on greater responsibilities in film production.

Having gained experience in front of and behind the camera, Volta hopes to work with established filmmakers and contribute more directly to the development of stories for the screen.

One of the projects that has shaped her experience is ‘Ije Awele’, in which she played the lead character, Awele, while also participating in the production. The film featured the late Nigerian entertainer Onyeka Onwenu.

Onwenu’s career spanned broadcasting, music, acting and public advocacy, establishing her as a prominent figure across different areas of Nigerian cultural life. For Volta, the opportunity to work on the same production with her was particularly inspiring.

“Onyeka represented so much to me: music, film, television, advocacy and Nigerian culture. Being on a project with her is something I will always value.

“I’ve always been interested in people. Why they behave the way they do, what shapes them and what happens beneath the surface. I think that’s part of what drew me to acting,” she said.

She studied Political and Administrative Studies before pursuing acting more deliberately and subsequently undertook film training, gaining experience in both performance and production.

“For me, acting cannot just be about looking good on camera or saying the right lines. I want to be able to enter a character’s world and make people feel something.”

Beyond acting, Volta hopes to secure more substantial roles, deepen her experience in production and work with established filmmakers. She also has ambitions to take her work to audiences beyond Nigeria.

Her career has since seen a change in branding. Her adoption of Victoria Volta as her professional name, she explained, reflects her present identity and creative direction.

“Victoria Nwogu will always be part of my story. Victoria Volta represents where I am now and where I’m going. I wanted something that felt energetic and memorable, something that reflected growth and movement. I know I’m still becoming, and I’m actually okay with that,” she concluded.