Macron’s Nigeria Visit to Deepen $4.7bn France-Nigeria Trade

France is targeting a boost in bilateral trade with Nigeria and will be exploring new opportunities at the ongoing 2026 French Week 2026 in Lagos and President Emmanuel Macron’s later visit in January 2027.

Strong commercial synergies in key sectors of energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, finance, and technology helped push trade between both countries to $4.7 billion in 2025, alongside €8.1 billion in French foreign direct investment stock in Nigeria.

The French Week, organised by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) brings together business leaders, investors and policymakers from both countries to explore new partnerships that can drive growth beyond current levels.

President of the FNCCI, Guillaume Niarfeix described the week-long programme as Nigeria’s largest C-level business networking event, noting the readiness of French companies and development partners to support economic activities across strategic sectors like energy, transport and logistics.

The Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier stated that the growing relationship between both countries reflects a shift from diplomatic intentions to concrete business deals, driven by constant engagement between both governments and private sector organisations.

He affirmed Nigeria remains France’s leading trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with over 100 French companies operating in the country across pharmaceuticals, agriculture, insurance, logistics, transport, infrastructure and hospitality, generating about 14,000 direct local jobs.

“We saw agreements on the Gateway Deep Sea Port and the adjoining Ogun Blue Marine Special Economic Zone as clear signs of expanding cooperation. Those deals were advanced in Paris in September in the presence of President Tinubu, as part of efforts to attract investment and strengthen commercial links,” he said.

Niarfeix also shared key insights into sectors stimulating French investment in the economy.

In energy and transport, he said TotalEnergies has partnered with NNPC on the Ubeta gas field and IMA project to feed Nigeria LNG’s Train 7, while the French Development Agency and the EU are funding the Omi Eko project in Lagos to deploy 75 electric ferries across 140 kilometres of waterways.

“Additionally, French logistics giant CMA CGM has taken over container operations at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, leveraging its 14-metre draft and 2.5 million TEU capacity to boost international trade,” he said.

“The push is now two-way. Nigerian banks including Access Bank, Zenith, UBA and First Bank have expanded into France, while firms like JR Farms, Babafood and Flour Mills are making inroads into the French agribusiness market. On the tech front, Nigerian IoT startup GecX60 has opened an R&D centre in Blagnac with Orange Group, and Convexity is setting up its first European office in Paris,” he added.