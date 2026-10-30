Star Guests and Two Thrilling Matches to Highlight 1xCup 2026 Final  On Saturday

For over three months, 100 clubs from Lagos have been competing for the 1xCup 2026 title, a ₦20 million prize pool, and the attention of scouts from professional clubs. The climax of Nigeria’s premier grassroots tournament is here – on October 31, as the Inspire Sport Arena will host the decisive games. The third-place match will kick off at 11:00am, followed by the 1xCup 2026 final at 14:00 as Young Strikers FC tackle Tonic FC.

The Future Builders as the Young Strikers are fondly called have won over the hearts of fans with their attacking style of football. Their matches are always major events and a real goal fest. Young Strikers FC have scored 21 goals in 8 games, which is one of the best records among all teams participating in the 1xCup 2026.

The team from Lagos Island took part in all four seasons of the tournament and reached the semi-finals in 2023.

Waheed Kosoko’s team comfortably beat Peace FC and Africano FC in the qualifiers, topped their group, and in the knockout stage, they eliminated Dynamic FC, Emiloju, and Collins Edwin SC – one of the main favorites of the fourth season. The Future Builders’ main striking force is the promising forward Lawal Muiz, who has scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists in 7 games. He has been named MVP twice and ranks among the tournament’s top three goalscorers. Another big contributor to the team’s success is Atanda Fuhad, the best playmaker of the https://1xcup.ng/fixtures. The midfielder has recorded 5 assists, 1 goal, and 1 MVP award.

The story of Tonic FC inspires fans with its unpredictable twists and turns. The Fintech Club won both of their qualifiers on penalties, beating Agbede Supreme FC and Vino Gano. After three draws in the group stage, many had written off Oladipupo Abiola’s side, but they continued to improve with every match and, in the knockout stage, they transformed from underdogs into serious contenders.

In the Round of 16, Tonic FC defeated one of the main contenders for the 1xCup 2026 title, 36 Lion FC. In the quarter-finals, the Fintech Club knocked out Joy Cometh FC (2-1), and in the semi-finals, they beat JP Young Stars. This is a young team that stands out for its discipline and dedication.

Collins Edwin SC vs JP Young Stars FC: Bronze Final

The Gladiators have the best attack in the 1xCup 2026, with 22 goals scored in 8 games. They were long considered the tournament favorites, and will now try to redeem themselves for their semi-final defeat. The team hopes to put on a strong performance in the third-place match and claim a ₦3 million cash prize. At the same time, Collins Edwin SC goalkeeper, Chidera Maduka, has every chance of winning the Golden Glove, while defender Ejiofor Morgan and midfielder Adedayo Ibrahim could be shortlisted for the tournament’s MVP award. Forward Obiora Sunny has been equally impressive, scoring 6 goals and making 5 assists in 8 matches.

However, JP Young Stars FC shouldn’t be underestimated. The Eagles treated fans to one of the tournament’s most remarkable comebacks, equalizing within 10 minutes from 3-1 down in their clash with Inspire SA. The team took the game to a penalty shoot-out, where they prevailed over their opponents. JP Young Stars FC are capable of putting up a good fight against Collins Edwin SC.

Star guests at the final matches of the 1xCup 2026

Special guests will be watching the tournament’s decisive matches from the stands. First, there will be Odion Ighalo – a former Watford and Manchester United player, as well as the top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria. His journey in football also began in the streets of Lagos before taking him to one of Europe’s most decorated clubs. Odion Ighalo embodies the values of the

https://1xcup.ng/fixtures.

Mr. Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, will also be in the stands. He is actively involved in the development of grassroots sport in Nigeria and sees the 1xCup 2026 as a springboard for young, talented players into professional football.

The country’s premier grassroots competition brings together the divisions of Lagos. Hence, the decisive matches cannot take place without the involvement of Mr. Tijani Fatai – the 42nd Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, who promotes effective dialogue between communities and law enforcement agencies.

Don’t miss the decisive matches of the 1xCup 2026. Come to the stadium or watch the live stream on YouTube to support your favorites!