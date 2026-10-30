Edo Queens Petitions CAF, Request Annulment of Ampem Darkoa Victory

The last has not been heard about the WAFU Zone B Qualifying final as the management of Nigeria’s Edo Queens has formally petitioned the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) over the outcome of the

rescheduled final 30 minutes played in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa won the encounter 1-0 to progress aggregate 3-2 over Nigeria to the CAF Women’s Champions League starting on November 1.

However, a statement from the office of the Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Communication, Edo Queens are seeking for the annulment of the rescheduled final due to unfair treatment to Edo Queens.

The Nigerian club anchored the protest on three-ground they said were skewed against them.

The team lamented that the match was moved from Ouagadougou to Cairo, Egypt, without the club receiving the required confirmation from WAFU B In accordance with CAF’s decision.

Edo Queens alleged that they were prevented from fielding eligible players who had participated in the original match. The club also raised concerns about its delegation being accommodated in a military base rather than a conventional team hotel.

The Edo team also claimed that clear and timely information about the venue, kick-off time and match arrangements were not provided, potentially undermining their preparations. In view of these grouse, Edo Queens are seeking CAF to suspend final confirmation of the WAFU Zone B qualification place pending its determination of the petition, declare the 29 October continuation null and void, direct WAFU B to produce the required venue confirmation, match sheets, substitution records, player eligibility lists and disciplinary records, order a full 90-minute replay under properly regulated conditions, with eligible players and at the original venue.

The petitioner said in the alternative, “if a replay cannot be completed before the CAF Women’s Champions League begins on November 1, 2026, declare Edo Queens the winner of the WAFU Zone B tournament.”

The original final was played on September 5, 2026 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and ended 2-2 after 90 minutes. Edo Queens won the subsequent penalty shoot-out 4-1.

However, CAF’s Organising Committee, in a decision dated September 26, 2026 and subsequently upheld by the CAF Appeal Board on October 16, 2026, ruled that the penalty shoot-out had no sporting effect and ordered the match to resume from the start of extra time at 2-2 which the Ghanaians won 1-0 yesterday in Cairo.