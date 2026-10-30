  • Friday, 30th October, 2026

Ikpeme Hails Samson Adamu on Confirmation as CAF General Secretary

Sport | 4 seconds ago

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated Mr. Samson Adamu on his confirmation on Thursday as the substantive General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The confirmation makes Adamu, who joined the Cairo-based Africa’s supreme football-governing body as Director of Competitions, the first-ever Nigerian to serve as the body’s Chief Operating Officer in its 70-year history.

NFF’s Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme MON, said: “This is, indeed, very good news. I am so happy for Samson Adamu on his confirmation and I know he is going to make Nigeria and Africa proud. He is a highly-knowledgeable individual who has never stopped improving himself, and he is well-rounded in the business of football administration.

“The NFF is delighted and very pleased with this appointment, and we will give him all the necessary support as a Member Association under CAF. We wish him tremendous success in the job.”  

After serving as CAF’s Director of Competitions, Adamu was appointed as CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events.

On Sunday, 29th March this year, he was named as CAF’s Acting General Secretary, following the resignation of Swiss-Congolese Veron Mosengo-Omba.

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