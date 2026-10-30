Kenyans, Ethiopians Among 13,700 Entrants for 2026 Ikogosi Marathon

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The growing national and international appeal of the fourth edition of the Ikogosi Marathon, scheduled for tomorrow, October 31, 2026, in Ekiti State has been highlighted with Kenyan and Ethiopian nationals among the more than 13,700 registered participants for the race.

The organisers stated yesterday that the number of participants was a 109 per cent increase from the 6,569 participants registered for the 2025 race.

The 17.5-kilometre race will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Ilawe-Ekiti Roundabout and finish at the iconic Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, one of Ekiti State’s major tourism attractions.

Speaking ahead of the event, Araoye said the marathon was established to harness sports as a tool for youth development, economic empowerment, tourism promotion and community transformation.

“The Ikogosi Marathon was founded on the belief that sports can drive youth development, economic empowerment, tourism and community transformation. What began as a community race has grown into a platform for showcasing Ekiti State to Nigeria and the world,” he said.

Araoye added that the organisers were working towards establishing a full 42.195-kilometre international marathon by 2027.

The 2026 competition will feature male and female elite categories, alongside dedicated races for indigenes of Ekiti State, with substantial cash prizes available to the leading finishers.

Winners in the male and female elite categories will each receive ₦2.5 million, while the leading male and female athletes from Ekiti State will each earn ₦2 million.

The participation of Kenyan and Ethiopian nationals further strengthens the event’s international profile, with athletes from both countries also taking part in the 2025 edition. Different individuals from the two East African countries have registered for this year’s competition.

Founded in 2014 by Makinde Araoye, the Ikogosi Marathon has grown from an inaugural 10-kilometre race that attracted 241 participants to an event recording thousands of entries annually. Registrations rose to 3,786 in 2019 and 6,569 in 2025 before climbing to approximately 13,722 for the 2026 edition.

The latest figures represent a significant milestone for the race, which seeks to position itself as a major fixture on Nigeria’s road-running calendar while promoting sports development, tourism and economic activities in host communities.

Beyond competition, the organisers say the marathon is designed to stimulate economic activity by attracting visitors and creating opportunities for hotels, transport operators, traders and other local businesses.

The initiative has been fully funded since inception through the MKD ARAOYE Foundation, which also provides employment opportunities for young people and financial support to National Youth Service Corps volunteers.

With registrations more than doubling the previous year’s figure, the organisers are seeking greater involvement from corporate organisations, multinational companies and development partners to support the event’s expansion and its ambition of becoming a full international marathon in 2027.

Araoye said the long-term vision extended beyond organising an annual road race to building a sustainable sporting institution capable of attracting international athletes, visitors and investment to Ekiti State.