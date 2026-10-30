Nigeria’s Flamingos Sink Mexico, Set up Venezuela Q’final Clash on Sunday

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Flamingos yesterday defeated their Mexican counterparts 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in Rabat, Morocco.

Now, the Flamingos are to play Venezuela in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Venezuela edged Germany to reach the quarter final stage.

After the cadet Nigerian girls started on a strong foot, pressing harder against the Latin Americans, it was the opponents that made quick attempts from Citlalli Reyes and Natalia Perez in the 4th and 7th minute of play.

The Flamingos were not ruffled, as Kanyinsola Yusuf and Mary Dunstan made efforts at goal in the 29th and 30th minute of play.

The deadlock was broken in the 40th minute after a solo effort by Oluebube Umejiaku who took the ball in the midst of three defenders and slotted it past goalkeeper Lopez.

The first half ended with the Flamingos on the front foot, dominating the game and full of confidence. The second half began with Flamingos still on the ascendancy.

Head Coach Hakeem Busari made his first substitution of the game bringing in Precious Oscar for Oluwakemi Adegbuyi who suffered a knock in the first half.

Flamingos doubled their lead in the 71st minute of play through Mary Dunstan, who slotted in beautifully from close range for her first goal of the tournament. The Mexicans refused to give up and made a strong statement by pushing for a consolation goal, and the effort paid off in the 10th minute of added time in the second period, when Camila Campos shot past the brilliant Jane Ijirigho in goal for Nigeria.

The goal made for a tense finish, but the Flamingos closed out the game without any anxiety, and will now take on Venezuela in one of the last-8 matches of the tournament on Sunday. Venezuela edged Germany earlier in their Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday.

The Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President on Grassroots Sports Development, Mr. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye pledged the sum of N2 million for the ladies for the victory, while the NFF Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme also pledged the sum of N1 million.

Elsewhere, Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after beating Argentina 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, but fellow African representatives Morocco were eliminated following a heavy defeat by DPR Korea.

Ghana will face the winners of the last-16 encounter between Kenya and Japan in the quarter-finals.