Kuti, Ojo, Join Africa’s Table Tennis Stars to Chase Historic Medals

As the table tennis competition at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games serves off on Saturday, October 31, 15 of Africa’s brightest young talents will join the global field of 64 players at the Dakar Expo Centre in Diamniadio, Senegal, with hopes of making history for the continent.

Nigeria will look to Matthew Kuti, the reigning African Youth Cup champion, to lead its medal charge. The Lagos-born player won the U19 boys’ singles title at the 2026 ITTF Africa Youth Cup in Accra, Ghana, and was named ITTF Africa’s Most Improved Player in 2025. Known for his attacking style, Kuti has set his sights on two gold medals in Dakar.

On the girls’ side, Nigeria’s Favour Ojo brings valuable international experience from the WTT Contender Lagos and ITTF-Africa Championships. The 16-year-old is among the emerging talents seeking to establish herself on the global stage.

The tournament marks a historic moment as Dakar hosts the first-ever Olympic event on African soil. For the seven boys and eight girls selected to represent Africa, the competition offers an opportunity to showcase their talents against the world’s best young players while pursuing the continent’s maiden Olympic table tennis medal.

Selected by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the African contingent comprises players who have distinguished themselves at continental, regional and international competitions. Their performances have raised expectations as they prepare to compete in the singles and mixed doubles events.

Among the boys is Algeria’s Aylan Goudjil, who has demonstrated his potential in the Under-15 category. He won silver in the boys’ doubles with compatriot Bilel Zouitene at the ITTF Africa Youth Championships and in the mixed doubles with Jade Morice at the WTT Youth Contender Tunis. He also claimed bronze at the WTT Youth Open in Cairo.

With a mixture of continental champions, emerging prospects and experienced youth competitors, Africa’s representatives arrive in Dakar carrying the hopes of their respective nations and the wider table tennis community.

Beyond individual ambitions, the Games offer a significant opportunity to inspire a new generation of African players and demonstrate the continent’s growing strength in the sport. As the competition unfolds, the 15 youngsters will seek to turn years of dedication and international experience into memorable performances.

For Africa, the ultimate prize is clear: a historic Olympic medal that would mark a new chapter in the continent’s table tennis journey.