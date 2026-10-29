Indigo Bags Four Awards, Emerges PR Agency of the Year

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading integrated marketing communication consultancy firms, has emerged Public Relations Agency of the Year at the 2026 Brandcom Awards held in Lagos.

The agency was also crowned for its work in corporate communication and brand public relations, emerging as the Most Outstanding Agency in Corporate Communication and Most Outstanding Agency in Brand PR while its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Abimbola, was named PR Personality of the Year.

Speaking on the recognition, Abimbola described the awards as a reflection of the collective efforts of the agency’s team in developing and executing communication strategies that strengthen brands, build stakeholder relationships and support business objectives.

He explained that the recognition is a morale booster for the agency to continue raising industry standards through innovation, creativity and a deeper understanding of clients’ business needs.

“We are honoured to receive these recognitions, which reflect our commitment to delivering strategic, impactful and results-driven communication for our clients. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients and partners, and our belief in the power of meaningful communication to build brands, strengthen reputations and create lasting value. I am particularly elated not only because of our win tonight but also for wins of some of our clients, including HBM Nigeria, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) and InDrive”, he said.