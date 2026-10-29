Guinness Urges Marketers to Put Consumers at Centre of Growth

The Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Girish Sharma, has called on marketers and advertising agencies to challenge conventional thinking, deepen their understanding of consumers and develop locally relevant ideas that strengthen brands and drive business growth.

Sharma made the call during a fireside chat titled, “Challenging the Status Quo,” at the Omnicom Advertising Africa Conference, themed “Welcome to the Noise.”

Drawing on his experience across consumer businesses, including Indomie, Kellogg’s, Colgate, Power Oil and Guinness Nigeria, Sharma emphasised that effective marketing starts with understanding consumers and translating those insights into propositions that resonate in the local market.

“We must spend more time with consumers and understand their needs. Global ideas can sometimes provide a strong foundation, but local insight is what makes them relevant. Our responsibility is not simply to create work that wins awards, but to develop ideas that connect with consumers, strengthen our brands and help our businesses grow,” Sharma said.

He underscored the need for marketers to look beyond established ways of working, challenge assumptions and ensure that creativity is grounded in a clear understanding of the consumer and the commercial objectives the business seeks to achieve.

Earlier in the conference, Graham Cruickshanks, Director of Africa Operations at TBWA, addressed the broader theme of “Welcome to the Noise”, highlighting the importance of distinctive storytelling and Africa’s cultural identity in shaping brand narratives. Referencing the iconic Michael Power campaign, he illustrated the potential of memorable storytelling to create a lasting connection between brands and audiences.