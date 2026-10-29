  • Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

US–Nigeria Strategic Partnership Forum Harps on Bilateral Cooperation 

Business | 2 seconds ago

The American Business Council Nigeria partnered with The Heritage Foundation to convene a high-level US–Nigeria Strategic Partnership Forum in Lagos, bringing together senior US policy experts, Nigerian government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives to advance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Led by The Heritage Foundation’s James Carafano, the US delegation included Ambassador Carla Sands; former Congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler; retired Coast Guard, Admiral Paul Thomas and other distinguished policy experts.

Discussions explored key areas of mutual interest, including critical minerals and mining, energy, agriculture, maritime cooperation, infrastructure, security, and religious freedom. The forum also featured participation from senior Nigerian officials, including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other government officials.

American Business Council members, including Mantrac Group (Caterpillar), Dow, MEBS Global, and Rendeavour, contributed to a panel discussion on infrastructure, moderated by the Regional Director at the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Lola Adekanye.

The Council played a key role in organizing the forum and extended its appreciation to all participating stakeholders for their commitment to strengthening US–Nigeria trade, investment, and security cooperation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.