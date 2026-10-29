US–Nigeria Strategic Partnership Forum Harps on Bilateral Cooperation 

The American Business Council Nigeria partnered with The Heritage Foundation to convene a high-level US–Nigeria Strategic Partnership Forum in Lagos, bringing together senior US policy experts, Nigerian government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives to advance bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Led by The Heritage Foundation’s James Carafano, the US delegation included Ambassador Carla Sands; former Congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler; retired Coast Guard, Admiral Paul Thomas and other distinguished policy experts.

Discussions explored key areas of mutual interest, including critical minerals and mining, energy, agriculture, maritime cooperation, infrastructure, security, and religious freedom. The forum also featured participation from senior Nigerian officials, including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other government officials.

American Business Council members, including Mantrac Group (Caterpillar), Dow, MEBS Global, and Rendeavour, contributed to a panel discussion on infrastructure, moderated by the Regional Director at the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Lola Adekanye.

The Council played a key role in organizing the forum and extended its appreciation to all participating stakeholders for their commitment to strengthening US–Nigeria trade, investment, and security cooperation.