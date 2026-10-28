Atiku Demands Daily Photo, Video Proof of Tinubu’s Umrah Pilgrimage

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to provide daily photographic and video evidence of his presence in Makkah during his announced Umrah pilgrimage, alleging that the President’s actual destination may be France.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Wednesday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, accused Tinubu of using the pilgrimage announcement as a “smokescreen or subterfuge”.

According to the statement, “credible intelligence available to him points to France as the President’s actual destination.”

The former Vice President also expressed concerns that Tinubu might make “a brief appearance in Makkah before proceeding to France.”

He further questioned whether the trip was connected to the President’s health and a reported $20 billion loan request involving a French business partner. He urged the Presidency to address the concerns and disclose the President’s full itinerary.

Atiku said the Presidency should release clear, current and date-stamped photographs and videos each day showing Tinubu at the Kaaba and participating in the rites of Umrah if the President was travelling to pray for Nigeria.

“Nigerians, he said, deserve verifiable proof of the President’s presence in Makkah and a transparent account of his daily activities in the Holy Land,” the statement added.

Atiku also said he and other Nigerians would join the President in salat and prayers for the country’s peace and progress.

He cautioned that “no one should invoke the name of Almighty Allah in vain,” adding that a spiritual mission undertaken on behalf of the nation must be treated with seriousness and transparency.

The statement further argued that an official trip presented as a mission for Nigeria was a matter of public interest, stressing that Nigerians were entitled to know the President’s daily engagements and how the trip was being funded.

Atiku therefore urged the Presidency to answer the questions plainly and provide what he described as the evidence the country deserved.