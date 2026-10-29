Showcasing Innovation, Startups and Digital Economy Growth

Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2026 is set to spotlight innovation, startups and digital economy growth, through the N10 million startup pitch competition, technology exhibition, career fair and industry engagement across the state, writes Emma Okonji

Akwa Ibom State has concluded arrangements to bring together technology innovators, startup founders, investors, policymakers, businesses, and digital talent for the 2026 edition of Akwa Ibom Tech Week (AKTW), scheduled for November 2–7, 2026, across Uyo and Ikot Ekpene.

Organised by Ibom Innovation Network (IIN), the six-day programme themed: ‘Scaling the Frontier: From Homegrown Innovation to Global Markets’, is designed to strengthen the state innovation ecosystem by connecting local talent and businesses with investment opportunities, industry partnerships, digital infrastructure and wider markets.

The programme will feature a startup pitch competition with N10 million in prizes, innovation challenges, technology exhibitions, public-sector workshops, a career fair, conference sessions and ecosystem tours. The organisers are positioning the event as a platform for translating homegrown ideas into commercially viable businesses and expanding Akwa Ibom’s participation in the digital economy.

According to the event programme, the 2026 edition is organised around three interconnected priorities: intelligence, infrastructure and industry. The priorities focus on the development and application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, the digital and institutional systems required to support growth, and the conversion of innovation into businesses, jobs and economic value.

Investment and Collaboration

The programme of activities for the Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2026, will begin with a Golf and Tech Mixer at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo. The opening engagement is designed to connect investors, business executives and innovation ecosystem leaders.

It will be followed by Startup Pitch Competition final that will take place at the Ibom LED Centre in Uyo. Ten startup finalists will pitch their businesses forN10 million in prizes before investors, corporate leaders and other participants. The day will also feature the Made in Akwa Ibom Marketplace, showcasing locally developed products and businesses.

Other days activities will focus on public-sector engagement, career development and cultural exchange. Activities include public service workshops, a career fair and Cultural Night, featuring Ibibio dance, masquerade displays and other cultural expressions. The programme will move to Four Points by Sheraton in Ikot Ekpene, for the main Conference Day, exhibition and showcases. The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, roundtables and an exhibition floor designed to facilitate conversations among technology companies, policymakers, investors and other stakeholders. Participants will undertake ecosystem and state tours, with visits to innovation hubs, industry locations and coastal attractions to highlight the infrastructure, enterprises and opportunities shaping the state’s development. The week will conclude with a Fitness Festival featuring wellness activities and community engagement.

Commercialisation of Innovation

A key feature of AKTW 2026 is its N10 million Startup Pitch Competition, which will provide selected businesses with an opportunity to present their solutions to investors and corporate leaders.

The competition is open to operating startups with customers that are building in Akwa Ibom. Ten finalists are scheduled to pitch live at the November 3 final, while applications are free.

President, Ibom Innovation Network, Hanson Johnson, said: “Founders in Akwa Ibom are already building products with customers in the state and beyond. This year’s theme asks what it takes to carry that work into global markets, and we invite everyone who cares about the state’s future to join us in Uyo and Ikot Ekpene this November.”

The organisers have also provided for partner-led innovation challenges, through which participating organisations can define specific problems for innovators to solve. The challenges are intended to connect practical solutions with industry needs, while allowing participating founders to retain their intellectual property. These initiatives reflect a broader effort to strengthen the link between innovation, enterprise development and access to markets.

Talent as Growth Drivers

The conference will examine the conditions required to scale innovation beyond local markets, including digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, skills development and industry collaboration.

Akwa Ibom’s technology-development proposition includes its energy resources, telecommunications connectivity, fibre infrastructure and growing network of innovation hubs. The event programme also highlights the state’s ambition to connect these assets with local talent and entrepreneurial activity.

By bringing together technology builders, businesses, public institutions and investors, the organisers aim to encourage collaboration that can support new ventures, improve digital capabilities and strengthen the state’s competitiveness as a technology destination. The public-sector workshop and career fair will complement the main conference by creating opportunities to discuss government’s role in enabling innovation and connecting talent with employment pathways.

Akwa Ibom to Wider Markets

Beyond the conference sessions, AKTW 2026 will provide opportunities for businesses to exhibit products, explore partnerships and engage with prospective customers and investors.

Exhibitions are planned for both the Made in Akwa Ibom Marketplace in Uyo and the main Conference Day in Ikot Ekpene. The programme also offers partnership opportunities for organisations seeking to support innovation, engage talent, showcase products or participate in industry discussions.

The event’s emphasis on commercialisation reflects a central question for emerging technology ecosystems: how can local ideas, skills and infrastructure be converted into scalable enterprises capable of competing beyond their immediate markets?

For Akwa Ibom, the answer will depend on sustained collaboration between government, academia, businesses, investors and technology entrepreneurs, alongside the development of reliable infrastructure and market access.

Chair, Planning Committee, Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2026, Enoabasi Emah, said: “We have planned Tech Week as a full week in the life of Akwa Ibom, with business by day and the state’s culture in the evenings. Visiting delegates will see our hubs and industry first-hand, and we expect many of them to leave with partnerships worth returning for.”

Growing Innovation Ecosystem

Akwa Ibom Tech Week has evolved into a platform for bringing together technology stakeholders and showcasing the state’s innovation ambitions. According to the organisers, previous editions and related activities have collectively recorded more than 7,500 attendees, 90 speakers, 75 sponsors and partners, 40 specialised sessions, 35 featured innovators and 30 exhibitors.

The 2026 edition seeks to build on that foundation by placing greater emphasis on connecting homegrown innovation with capital, industry and larger markets.

Ultimately, the impact of the programme will be measured not only by attendance or the number of sessions held, but also by the partnerships formed, businesses supported, talent connected to opportunities and solutions developed to address real economic needs.