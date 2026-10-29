CITN, ACCSA Agree on Framework to Equip Tax Professionals for Digital Era

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Association of Chartered Certified System Accountants Global (ACCSA Global) have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance digital skills and global opportunities for Nigerian tax professionals.

The partnership signed in Abuja, creates a framework for joint work in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, executive leadership, international certification, research, and policy development.

CITN in a statement disclosed that the move aims to to prepare tax and finance professionals for global digital economy.

Speaking at the ceremony witnessed by key stakeholders, ACCSA Global International President, Mrs. Pamela Njemanze said the deal reflects a shared goal for excellence and knowledge sharing to impact professionals with modern skills in AI, digital systems and others relevant for global competitiveness.

“Today represents more than the formal signing of a document; it signifies our shared commitment to professional excellence, international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the advancement of accounting, taxation, finance, and related professions in a technology-driven world,” she said.

President and Chairman of Council of CITN, Mr. Innocent Ohagwa stated that global collaboration was key to address complex tax challenges.

He noted that digital economy taxation, cross-border transactions, transparency, and public trust require cross-border cooperation,confident that the agreement would fulfil its objectives.

“Taxation and public finance are no longer confined to national borders. The challenges our members face – from digital economy taxation and cross-border transactions to transparency and public trust are shared by professionals worldwide,” Ohagwa said.

Under the agreement, both bodies will train tax practitioners and policymakers in automated taxation, data analytics, and digital financial systems to improve tax administration.

The initiative will also feature international leadership schemes, exchange visits, and study tours to expose members to global standards.