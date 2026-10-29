ProvidusUnity Bank Pioneers Mastercard Payments on Google Pay, Builds on 2021 Tokenisation Milestone

ProvidusUnity Bank has enabled eligible customers to use their Mastercard cards on Google Pay, expanding payment options through compatible mobile devices. The development builds on the Bank’s early investment in tokenisation and its focus on secure, convenient digital payments.

The journey began in 2021, when ProvidusBank collaborated with Mastercard and Thales to introduce Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) tokenisation capabilities in Nigeria. In 2022, the Bank advanced this foundation through a Tap-to-Pay initiative with Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales. Google Pay represents a further step in that evolution.

Eligible ProvidusUnity Bank Mastercard holders can add their cards to Google Pay and use compatible devices at supported contactless terminals and participating online merchants, subject to device, market and merchant availability.

Tokenisation replaces sensitive card details with a unique digital token, helping reduce exposure of underlying card information. On supported platforms, it can also simplify checkout by allowing customers to pay through digital wallets without repeatedly entering full card details.

Speaking on the development, Deoye Ojuroye, Executive Director/CFO, ProvidusUnity Bank, said the new addition reflects the Bank’s sustained investment in payment infrastructure.

“Building resilient payment infrastructure is central to supporting customers and businesses. Our investment in tokenisation reflects a long-term view of digital finance, prioritising secure transactions, operational resilience and capabilities that can scale as payment behaviours change. Building on the foundation established in 2021 strengthens our digital strategy,” Ojuroye said.

Also speaking, Elliott Sangoleye, Divisional Head, Digital Bank, ProvidusUnity Bank, said the capability brings digital payments closer to customers’ everyday experiences.

“Customers increasingly expect payments to fit naturally into their digital lives. Enabling eligible Mastercard holders to use Google Pay adds convenience across supported online and contactless transactions, while tokenisation helps reduce exposure of sensitive card details. It is another step towards making digital banking more intuitive and responsive to customer needs,” Sangoleye said.

The Bank’s merchant payment gateway also supports tokenisation, providing a foundation for supported digital wallet payments as relevant integrations become available. Its contactless-enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminals also support eligible physical cards, compatible mobile wallets and payment-enabled wearables.

On his part, Lanre Ogundare, Group Head, Card Business and Solutions, ProvidusUnity Bank, said the milestone reflects the Bank’s commitment to anticipating market needs and translating technology into practical value.

“Our tokenisation journey began in 2021, when we recognised that digital wallets, mobile payments and payment-enabled devices would become increasingly important. We invested early in the infrastructure and partnerships required to support this evolution. Enabling our Mastercard cards on Google Pay builds on that foundation, giving eligible customers greater flexibility while reinforcing our focus on secure, convenient transactions,” Ogundare said.

“Innovation is not simply about adopting technology; it is about making it work meaningfully for customers and businesses. We are connecting capabilities across the payments ecosystem so individuals can benefit from convenient payment options and merchants can respond to changing digital commerce expectations. Our goal is a connected payments experience anchored in security, convenience and continuous innovation,” he added.

ProvidusUnity Bank continues to develop an integrated payments ecosystem designed to meet evolving customer expectations, support businesses and advance secure digital payments.