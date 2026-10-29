  • Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

Experts to Address Africa’s Digital Transformation at AfriTECH

Business | 4 seconds ago

Africa Tech Alliance Forum has named Digital Encode Limited, Nigerian cybersecurity and information security advisory firm as the lead sponsor of the sixth edition of its Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 6.0). 

The organisers also announced additional speakers for the continental technology gathering scheduled for November in Lagos.

The speakers include: Chief Executive Officer of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Muhammed Rudman; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities Limited (SANEF), Uche Uzoebo; and Chief Executive Officer of Tizel Cybersecurity and Regional Sales Director at Tecom Concepts Limited, and Happiness Obioha.

The additional speakers will join the line-up of speakers earlier announced, which include the EVC/CEO, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, alongside Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, and others.

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