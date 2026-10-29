  • Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

African Brands Congress to Discuss AI Revolution in Lagos

Business | 3 seconds ago

The African Brands Congress (ABC) is set to bring together business executives, marketing professionals, technology experts, policymakers and brand owners from across Africa and beyond to explore howArtificial Intelligence (AI) can transform brand development, consumer engagement and business competitiveness.

The congress is designed to provide industry stakeholders with practical insights into the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI into branding, marketing, communications and customer experience, while preserving the authenticity and cultural identity of African brands.

As AI increasingly influences how consumers discover products, how businesses personalise marketing messages and how organisations manage customer relationships, African brands face growing pressure to adapt to technological changes without compromising public trust, creativity and cultural relevance.

The congress will examine how businesses can harness AI-powered tools to understand consumer behaviour, anticipate market demand, streamline content production and improve customer service, while addressing concerns about data privacy, intellectual property, algorithmic bias and misinformation.

The programme will feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, masterclasses, an exhibition floor and structured networking opportunities, providing participants with a platform to exchange ideas, showcase innovations and explore business partnerships.

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