Digital Access Drives NGX Group’s Profit  to N20.6bn in Nine Months

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has reported profit before tax of N20.6 billion for the nine months ended September 30 2026, up 83.3 per cent from N11.2 billion in the same period of 2025.

The group in its profit & loss figures declared a profit after tax of N14.7 billion in nine months of 2026, a 86.4 per cent increase from N7.9 billion reported in nine months of 2025.

The 86.4 per cent profit growth is above the group’s full-year 2025 profit after tax of N10.5 billion, with a quarter of the year still to run.

The performance reflects a structural shift in Nigeria’s capital market: more investors, increasingly retail and increasingly onboarding through digital self-service channels, trading more often across a deeper market.

NGX group is converting that activity into earnings while improving efficiency and investing in the people and infrastructure the next phase of growth requires.

Earnings per share was N5.33 for the period, reflecting the enlarged share base following the 1-for-3 bonus issue approved by shareholders in April 2026 (nine months of 2025 restated for the bonus issue: N2.68).

Share of profit from equity-accounted investees rose 69.6% to N5.7 billion, driven primarily by Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), underlining the value of the Group’s position across the market value chain.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, said: “These results show what a well governed and strategically astute market institution can deliver as Nigeria's capital market deepens.”

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, said: “More Nigerians are investing, and more of them are doing it digitally. That broadening participation more than doubled our transaction revenue and is creating real wealth for investors. We are investing ahead of that curve, in our people, our infrastructure and our technology roadmap, so that the market can absorb the next wave of investors efficiently and securely.”