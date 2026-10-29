  • Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

Coy Wins Most Innovative Fintech Brand Award

Business | 3 seconds ago

PalmPay has been recognised at the 2026 BrandCom Awards as the Most Innovative Fintech Brand 2026, highlighting its efforts to improve digital banking through reliable transactions, enhanced security, and customer-focused financial solutions.

The recognition reflects PalmPay’s commitment to developing practical innovations that address everyday banking needs. With a 99.9 per cent transaction success rate, the fintech continues to prioritise reliability while expanding access to other digital financial services through its app.

Commenting on the recognition, Head of Marketing & Communications, PalmPay Nigeria, Olorunfemi Hanson, said: “Innovation means understanding our

customers’ evolving needs and developing solutions that make banking more reliable, convenient and secure. From providing a robust range of financial services in one app to strengthening our security infrastructure in response to emerging fraud tactics, we continue to put customers at the centre of our innovation. This recognition reinforces the importance of building solutions that deliver real value and strengthen trust in digital financial services.”

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