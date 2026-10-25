Military Tanks, Personnel Stationed at Abuja City Gate Ahead of Obi-Kwankwaso Mega March

Security operatives yesterday stationed trucks and vans around the Abuja City Gate ahead of the “mega march” to be headlined by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

At the city gate, armed personnel were seen milling round the landmark, effectively restricting a convergence on the premises or surrounding areas.

Security agencies deployed in the area included officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The heightened security presence follows a plan to hold a mega march and national rally in Abuja yesterday by a coalition of support groups backing Obi and Kwankwaso.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 8am, with the city gate designated as the take-off point.

Speaking to journalists on the development, one of the mobilisers of the rally, Saint Samson, said members were prevented from gathering at Unity Fountain amid heavy security presence in the city.

“We got to Unity Fountain, but there was a security presence when we arrived, and some of our members were repelled from converging. We have decided to move to another location,” Samson said.

“What we want to do is to mobilise support and campaign for the candidates of our party, as the constitution requires us to do, and gather to tell Nigerians what we have for them.”

The mobiliser said the march was peaceful and was not intended to oppose or attack the government.

“We are not against the government or attacking the government, so sending security to chase us and attack us is not democracy,” he said.

He added that the group was regrouping to prevent casualties, insisting that its members were not violent or aggressive.

“We don’t want any casualties, so we are putting our men together. We are not violent people; we are not aggressive,” he said.