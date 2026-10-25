Conclude Our Agreement Without Further Delay Or We Act, CONUA Tells FG



•TUC demands immediate conclusion of collective bargaining agreement with congress



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The President of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA), Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, has warned that the union will pursue appropriate lawful trade union actions if the federal government fails to conclude its Collective Bargaining Agreement without further delay.

In the same vein, the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Dr. Nuhu Toro, has demanded immediate action to finalise the collective bargaining agreement with CONUA.

Sunmonu gave the warning yesterday in Abuja while addressing journalists after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union held at the University of Abuja.

He said NEC reviewed the latest draft of the proposed FGN-CONUA Agreement of September 2026 and condemned the failure of the federal government to treat CONUA fairly.

“CONUA has consistently pursued constructive engagement and believe that dialogue must lead to tangible outcomes. The recognition of a trade union must translate into meaningful collective bargaining and a concluded agreement that provides an effective framework for representing its members,” Sunmonu said.

He called on the Federal Ministries of Education and Labour and Employment, and all relevant negotiating authorities, to conclude the process as a mark of government’s commitment to democratic process and sustained industrial harmony in Nigerian universities.

“While CONUA remains committed to dialogue, the union reserves the right to pursue appropriate lawful trade union actions in pursuit of the welfare of its members, should the circumstances warrant it,” the CONUA President warned.

He also demanded the prompt settlement of outstanding entitlements, including three and a half months of withheld salaries, promotion arrears, irregular payment of recently approved entitlements and arrears arising from the 25% and 35% wage awards.

“University academics must not be subjected to indefinite delays, the trauma resulting from trivialization of its well-being and inconsistent implementation or administrative uncertainty,” he said.

He commended the federal government for resolving the pension-entitlement issue, recalling the collaborative programme organised by CONUA and PENCOM on 26 September 2024.

On representation, Sunmonu said CONUA’s exclusion from programmes associated with TETFund and NEEDS Assessment was unfair.

On university education, the CONUA President said Nigeria cannot build a competitive knowledge economy on inadequately funded and poorly equipped universities.

He called for reliable electricity, internet connectivity, functional laboratories and digital transformation, while condemning reported practices of hiring or renting academic staff and equipment for accreditation.

“Accreditation must reflect an institution’s genuine and sustainable capacity to deliver its programmes. It must not become an exercise in appearances that conceal deficiencies in staffing, facilities or equipment,” Sunmonu stated.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Toro, has demanded immediate action to finalize the collective bargaining agreement with CONUA.

Toro, who spoke on behalf of the TUC leadership said the congress would not tolerate any unnecessary delay by the relevant university authorities and government agencies responsible for concluding and signing the agreement.

According to him, collective bargaining agreements are not political favours or administrative conveniences, but serious commitments that must be respected in accordance with the laws of the land.

Toro further declared the solidarity of the TUC with CONUA, saying the university academics must not stand apart from the wider struggles of the Nigerian working class.

“CONUA must not stand alone in defending university academics and university academics must not stand apart from the wider struggles of the national working class,” he said.