Makinde to Tinubu: Rising Foreign Reserves Can’t Feed Hungry Nigerians

•Faults economic recovery claims, demands reset of economy, security, education

Wale Igbintade

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Seyi Makinde, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s economic recovery narrative, arguing that rising foreign reserves meant little when millions of Nigerians were struggling with hunger and worsening economic hardship.

Makinde accused the federal government of creating a misleading impression of economic progress by highlighting improvements in financial indicators without demonstrating corresponding improvements in citizens’ living conditions.

The governor made the remarks yesterday in a video message at the official launch of the Makinde and Daura for Better Nigeria (MAD) Resetter Movement in Lagos, where he called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s economy, security architecture, education system and political environment.

The event attracted APM leaders, party loyalists, stakeholders and candidates preparing for the 2027 general elections in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

Makinde argued that the government’s economic performance should be measured by the ability of ordinary Nigerians to afford basic necessities, achieve financial independence and access opportunities to improve their lives, rather than by official statistics alone.

He likened the situation to a household whose head boasts of substantial savings while members of the family go hungry.

“We have heard stories that Nigeria’s foreign reserves are going up. I liken it to a household where the head is telling the people that we have a lot of money in our savings accounts, but everyone in that household is hungry,” he said.

The governor maintained that genuine economic recovery should translate into better living standards and enable young Nigerians to pursue their aspirations without struggling merely to survive.

Expressing support for the movement’s agenda, he said the country needed fundamental changes across key sectors to improve the welfare of its citizens.

“I am with you 101 per cent towards the reset agenda for Nigeria. We need to reset our economy, our security architecture, our educational system and the socio-political environment,” he said.

Makinde also called for a return to the principles of federalism and multiparty democracy, arguing that these formed the foundation of Nigeria’s political arrangement and remained essential to building a country that worked for everyone.

“Nigeria was negotiated on the basis of a federalism arrangement. Nigeria was negotiated on the basis of multiparty democracy. So, join myself and Alhaji Lawal Daura in the agenda to make Nigeria work for everybody,” he said.

He urged Nigerians dissatisfied with the country’s direction to join the movement, encouraging its members to extend their mobilisation beyond Lagos and the South-west to other geopolitical zones.

The governor expressed optimism about the initiative, praying that the efforts of those working towards a better Nigeria would not be in vain.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hon. Hassan Felix, called for a change of direction, citing unemployment, insecurity and economic hardship as major challenges confronting the country.

Felix questioned claims that the government’s economic policies were improving living conditions, arguing that persistent hardship and the departure of companies from Nigeria contradicted such assertions.

Comparing Nigeria’s economic fortunes with those of Ghana, he lamented that the country had failed to translate its abundant resources into widespread prosperity.

The Director of Volunteers, Support and Special Interest Groups of the MAD Political Campaign Organisation, Dr Emmanuel Dennis, said the movement intended to run an issue-based campaign focused on the country’s economic and governance challenges rather than rallies and entertainment.

Dennis said rising petrol prices, worsening hardship and stagnant salaries had made it increasingly difficult for Nigerians to provide for their families.

He also criticised the National Assembly, describing it as a rubber stamp, and expressed concern that court decisions were increasingly determining electoral outcomes instead of voters’ choices.

The APM governorship candidate in Lagos State, Adelaja Adeoye, promised an inclusive administration that would cater for residents irrespective of gender or social background.

He also urged voters to reject vote-buying, describing their permanent voter cards (PVCs) as instruments of political power and warning that money offered in exchange for votes would provide only temporary relief.

Meanwhile, APM local government chairmen in Lagos State endorsed the Makinde-Daura presidential ticket, Adeoye’s governorship candidacy and the party’s candidates for senatorial, House of Representatives and other legislative seats.

Speaking on behalf of the chairmen, Hon. Isiaka Sodeinde reaffirmed their commitment to the reset agenda and declared support for the APM-PDP alliance.

He expressed confidence that the alliance’s candidates would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.