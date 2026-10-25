NDC Fixes Monday for Third NEC Meeting, Presidential Campaign Council Unveiling

•Says 80% of candidates received free nomination forms amid economic hardship

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) will unveil its National Campaign Council on Monday as part of preparations for the 2027 general election, while presenting its financial accounts to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, announcing that its third National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would be held at 10 a.m. on October 26 at JD Event Centre, Kashim Ibrahim Way, Maitama, Abuja.

A major highlight of the meeting, according to the party, will be the National Treasurer’s presentation of the party’s statement of account, a move it said is intended to distinguish its financial management practices from those of other political parties.

The NDC challenged other political parties, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to adopt similar measures to promote transparency in managing party finances.

The party also attributed its financial limitations partly to the economic difficulties facing Nigerians, claiming that approximately 80 per cent of its candidates could not afford the fees for expression-of-interest forms.

It said it had consequently issued the forms to the affected candidates free of charge to enable them to participate in the electoral process.

The party blamed the situation on what it described as widespread poverty, hunger and deprivation under the APC-led federal government, criticising its economic policies.

Beyond the financial disclosures, the NEC meeting will give the party an opportunity to unveil its National Campaign Council, which it said would coordinate its campaign activities across all levels of government.

According to the statement, the council will encompass the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state Houses of Assembly campaign structures.

The party also announced plans to present certificates of return to its candidates contesting the various elective positions.

The developments come as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 general election, with campaign structures, candidate mobilisation and party organisation expected to play important roles in the contest.

For the NDC, the planned unveiling of its campaign council and disclosure of its accounts are intended to project organisational readiness and distinguish the party’s approach to internal financial accountability.

The NDC expressed confidence in its preparations for the forthcoming elections, saying it was determined to offer Nigerians what it described as altruistic leadership.

The statement read, “The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to announce that its 3rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will hold on Monday, 26th October 2026, at JD event centre, Kashim Ibrahim Way, opposite A-class park, Maitama, Abuja. The time is 10 am prompt.

“A major highlight of the meeting will be the release and presentation of the party’s Statement of Account by the National Treasurer. This reflects our avowed commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability. In this regard, we challenge other political parties, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to emulate this level of openness and transparency in managing their finances.

“For the NDC, it is no longer politics as usual.

“Our finances would have been more robust. However, contrary to speculations in the public domain, and due to the level of poverty, hunger and deprivation in the country occasioned by the rudderless APC and its amorphous economic policies, about 80% of our candidates could not afford the Expression of Interest forms. The party had to issue forms to such candidates free of charge.

“The party will also use the opportunity of the NEC meeting to unveil its National Campaign Council (NCC).

“As a party of innovation, our NCC is all-encompassing. It covers the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Houses of Assembly Campaign Councils.

“Our various candidates will be presented with Certificates of Return for their respective offices.

“The NDC is turbo-charged and ready to give Nigerians the altruistic leadership the nation deserves. A New Nigeria is Possible. We can do it!”