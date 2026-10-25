30 Feared Dead in Attack on Taraba Community as Hunters Kill 14 Bandits in Katsina

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

About 30 people have reportedly been killed in an attack by suspected bandits on Binnari community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State, with several houses burnt and food crops destroyed.

In Katsina, the state government announced the successful foiling of a planned mass kidnap operation in Gidan Wawo village, Kakumi Ward of Bakori LGA following a coordinated security response that resulted in the elimination of 14 suspected bandits.

The attack in Taraba, which occurred shortly after Friday’s Juma’at prayers, reportedly claimed the lives of children and elderly persons, while several residents fled their homes for safety.

However, the Taraba State Police Command said only 10 bodies had been recovered as of Friday evening, while residents reported that more bodies were discovered yesterday morning.

Some residents also expressed fears that several victims remained missing following the attack.

Local sources said the assailants might have entered the community from neighbouring Plateau State, although the claim has not been independently verified as well as their identities.

The attack has compounded the hardship facing residents, many of whom are now mourning lost relatives and struggling to recover from the destruction of their homes and food supplies.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Command, ASP Victor Mshelizah, said preliminary information indicated that the attackers initially targeted food items and other valuables.

“There was an incident like that yesterday, immediately after Friday’s prayers.

“From the preliminary report, it was revealed that the people initially came to steal food stuff and other valuables,” he said.

ASP Mshelizah said security operatives had recovered 10 bodies as of Friday evening, as the identities of the attackers had yet to be established.

He assured residents that the police would continue to intensify efforts to protect lives and property of the people.

Reports said the attack has further renewed concerns over the vulnerability of rural communities in Karim Lamido and other parts of Taraba State to armed violence, with residents calling for stronger security measures to prevent further attacks.

Meanwhile, in Katsina, a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Danmusa, said intelligence reports had indicated that 26 heavily armed bandits riding on 13 motorcycles, under the leadership of a notorious kingpin identified as Isiya Kwashen Garwa, were advancing towards Dawan Laila Forest in preparation for coordinated attacks on neighbouring communities when community hunters from Gidan Wawo were promptly mobilised to engage the fleeing criminals in a fierce gun battle.

According to Danmusa, the encounter ended in a decisive victory for the security volunteers, with 14 bandits neutralised and three victims rescued alive.

The operation, however, came at a painful cost. A brave community hunter, Mohammed Ibrahim Jidda, 29, was killed while defending the community, while another hunter, Usman Sunday, 25, sustained minor gunshot injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

One of the travellers, Jamilu Lawal, 50, tragically lost his life after being burnt in the vehicle during the attack.

The government disclosed that intelligence reports indicated possible reprisal attacks by the bandits following the heavy losses they suffered.

It assured residents that comprehensive countermeasures had already been activated in collaboration with security agencies to forestall any further threats.

The Katsina State Government commended the courage, resilience and sacrifice of security personnel and community hunters whose swift intervention prevented what could have been a devastating mass kidnap.

The state government urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies.

It reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.