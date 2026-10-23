FG Secures Conviction of 653 Terrorists in Latest Mass Trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government has secured the conviction of 653 persons charged with offences bordering on acts of terrorism before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, made the disclosure on Friday, while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Fagbemi, who gave the update while reviewing the progress of the trials, which is on its 11th phase, observed that 1,060 suspects were brought before the courts for trial, which is the third phase conducted this year.

He disclosed that as at noon on Friday, 880 cases had been tried, resulting in 653 convictions, seven acquittals and 27 discharges.

The AGF, however, said the exercise was still ongoing and that the final figures would be announced upon its conclusion, describing the current phase as apparently the largest, since the federal government commenced the special terrorism trials, attributing the progress to judicial cooperation, effective prosecution and inter-agency collaboration.

Fagbemi expressed appreciation to the judges handling the cases, particularly under the leadership of Justice Binta Nyako, who has been acting on behalf of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

He also commended prosecution and defence counsel, as well as relevant security and justice institutions, for their contributions to the exercise.

Among the agencies acknowledged were the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), the military, the police, correctional centres and the Legal Aid Council.

Fagbemi noted that the collaboration among the institutions has been critical to advancing the prosecution of terrorism, terrorism financing and related offences in the country.

The AGF also thanked journalists for informing the public about the federal government’s efforts to address terrorism and related security challenges in the country.

On the representation of defendants by lawyers from the Legal Aid Council, the AGF explained that the council was fulfilling its responsibility of providing legal assistance to eligible defendants and clarified, however, that private legal practitioners were also representing some of the suspects.

According to him, defence lawyers had been engaging with their clients before the court proceedings, including visiting detention facilities and preparing them for their defence. He noted that some of these preparatory activities could not be subjected to public scrutiny because of the sensitive security considerations surrounding the cases.

On the issue of deradicalisation of suspects recommended by the court, Fagbemi said the process remained an important component of the overall exercise, explaining that deradicalisation was intended to help eligible individuals understand and regret their actions, enabling them to reintegrate into society and resume their daily lives.

The AGF maintained that rehabilitation and reintegration were necessary to complement the judicial process and reduce the risk of individuals returning to extremist activities.

The ongoing trials form part of the federal government’s efforts to prosecute terrorism-related offences and strengthen accountability in the country’s response to insecurity.