Tinubu Flags off Reelection Campaign in Kaduna, Promises Prosperity, Devt

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday sought Nigerians’ support for his re-election in 2027, promising sustained economic recovery, prosperity and development.

Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Kaduna.

He thanked Nigerians for electing him in 2023, saying a renewed mandate would enable his administration to sustain ongoing reforms and development projects.

The President blamed previous administrations for the hunger and poverty criticised by opposition parties, saying his government was working to address the challenges.

He cited regular salary payments, economic recovery and efforts to combat corruption and fuel smuggling as areas of his administration’s commitment.

Tinubu urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the 2027 general election.

Earlier, Minister of Works David Umahi said the Federal Government had completed more than 348 kilometres of roads in the North West, while 1,800 kilometres had been partially completed.

Umahi said ongoing federal road projects in the zone covered 4,083 kilometres, out of about 17,000 kilometres nationwide.

He highlighted the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project, saying 81 kilometres of its 118-kilometre first section would be commissioned at the ceremony.

According to him, the first section was completed in 13 months, while more than 144 kilometres of the 164-kilometre second section had been completed.

Umahi said the remaining 20 kilometres of the second section were expected to be completed by the end of November.

He added that Tinubu had directed the installation of solar streetlights along the 375-kilometre Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano corridor.

The minister commended Tinubu for funding the projects and Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani for his efforts towards their completion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the occasion is the presentation of flags to the seven APC governorship candidates in North West.(NAN)