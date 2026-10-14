  • Wednesday, 14th October, 2026

Super Falcons Crush Comoros 5-0, Set up Clash with Morocco 

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Marvelous David

Nigeria’s Super Falcons yesterday secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Comoros in the second leg of their 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The Super Falcons will now face Morocco in the third round of the African qualifiers as they continue their pursuit of a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Uchenna Kanu and Toni Payne scored twice each, while Christy Ucheibe added another goal as Nigeria completed a 7-0 aggregate victory to advance to the next round of the African qualifying series.

The Super Falcons broke the deadlock in the 41st minute when Uchenna Kanu took advantage of a defensive error before setting up Toni Payne, who finished confidently to give Nigeria the lead before the break.

Nigeria returned for the second half with greater attacking intensity, and Uchenna Kanu doubled the advantage in the 58th minute, heading home a cross from Folashade Ijamilusi.

Toni Payne extended Nigeria’s lead in the 63rd minute after Blessing Okpe created the opportunity with an impressive run past two Comoros defenders before setting up the midfielder to score a brace in the match.

Three minutes later, Uchenna Kanu completed her brace, connecting with another delivery from Folashade Ijamilusi to make it 4-0 as the Super Falcons continued to dominate proceedings.

Nigeria added a fifth goal in the 71st minute after Blessing Okpe won a penalty, which Christy Ucheibe calmly converted to complete an emphatic victory for the home side.

The result confirmed Nigeria’s progression to the next round with a 7-0 aggregate win, following their 2-0 victory in the first leg.

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