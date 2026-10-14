STL Trustees Emerges With Two Wins at BAFI Awards

STL Trustees Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading trustee firms, has reinforced its position in the financial services industry after emerging as the only trustee company to receive two awards at the 2026 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The awards recognise the company’s longstanding contributions to the trusteeship industry, its commitment to service excellence, and the leadership that continues to shape its growth and impact within Nigeria’s capital market and financial services sector.

Commenting on the recognition, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo, expressed appreciation to BusinessDay Media Limited for the honours, noting that the awards were particularly significant as STL Trustees marks 30 years of operations in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

“We are deeply honoured by this recognition from BusinessDay Media Limited, particularly as STL Trustees celebrates 30 years of building trust, delivering value and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian capital market and financial ecosystem. Being named Trustee Company of the Decade, alongside the Lifetime Achievement Award in Trusteeship, is a significant milestone that reflects our longstanding commitment to professionalism, innovation and excellence, “she said