Spiro Unveils Growth Plans for Nigeria, Says New MD

Bennett Oghifo

Spiro, Africa’s leading electric mobility company and recipient of the West Africa Sustainable Award (WASA), has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating Nigeria’s transition to sustainable transportation. This was revealed by the newly introduced Country Head/Managing Director of Spiro Nigeria, Mr Prasad Sane at the second edition of the Media Connect organised by the company in Lagos.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the event brought together leading business, technology, mobility, and sustainability journalists for an exclusive update on Spiro’s growth journey, the expansion of its battery-swapping infrastructure, and its long-term vision for the Nigerian market.

This year’s Media Connect highlighted Spiro’s strategic focus on its three priority markets: Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States, where the company continues to strengthen its operational footprint through expanded battery-swapping stations, enhanced rider support services, and strategic partnerships.

A key highlight of the event was the formal introduction of Mr. Prasad Sane, who now leads the company’s operations and growth strategy in the country.

Addressing members of the media, Mr. Sane emphasized Spiro’s commitment to transforming mobility across Nigeria.

According to him, “today is about progress, partnership, and purpose. A year ago, we shared our vision for electric mobility in Nigeria. Today, we are demonstrating tangible results and a clear path forward. My mandate is simple: to make Spiro the most trusted, affordable, and accessible electric mobility solution for Nigerians, beginning with Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States.

“We are moving beyond electric bikes to build a complete ecosystem centered on our promise of ‘Energy on the Move.'”

He added that “with our battery-swapping technology, riders can replace depleted batteries in under a minute and get back on the road without worrying about fuel costs, charging time, or excessive maintenance expenses.

“This model not only reduces carbon emissions but also creates economic opportunities, supports small businesses, and improves livelihoods. Electric mobility is no longer the future. It is the present, and Nigeria is poised to lead the transition.”

Mr. Sane outlined the company’s key priorities for the coming year to include deepening of Infrastructure in focus states

, accelerating the deployment of battery-swapping stations and service centres across Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States to ensure riders have convenient access to support and services wherever they operate.

On expansion of geographic presence, he said the company intends to

extend its footprint beyond its current focus markets by entering additional states and bringing clean, affordable mobility solutions to more Nigerians.

Spiro, he added, intend to

enhance the country’s battery-swapping network to improve operational efficiency, reliability, and customer convenience.

It also plans to deepen partnerships with financial institutions, logistics companies, and rider communities to make electric motorcycles and Battery-as-a-Service solutions more accessible to Nigerians.

The Managing Director also said Spiro projects to scale local assembly operations, technical training programs, and after-sales support services to create employment opportunities, particularly for Nigerian youth and women.

The event featured live product demonstrations, operational showcases, and unveiling of Spiro Ekon M1 Version 3