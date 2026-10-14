  • Tuesday, 13th October, 2026

Lasaco Assurance Secures Approval to Underwrite Agric Insurance Business 

Business | 5 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Lasaco Assurance Plc, has secured approval  of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to underwrite agricultural insurance  for  farmers, marking a pivotal advancement in the company’s strategic expansion and its commitment to Nigeria’s agricultural sector. 

Speaking on the development, Lasaco Assurance  Managing Director, Mr Ademoye Shobo, said as  part of its agricultural insurance offerings, Lasaco Assurance would  provide a comprehensive range of products designed to support farmers and stakeholders across the sector.

According to him, agriculture continues to be a vital driver of Nigeria’s economic development, sustaining livelihoods, contributing significantly to food production, and creating business opportunities nationwide. 

He said the availability of tailored agricultural insurance products through reputable financial institutions plays a crucial role in meeting the risk management needs of farmers, agribusinesses, and other sector participants. 

She expressed confidence that this approval would  substantially boost the company’s revenue going forward. She emphasised that it presented a valuable opportunity for Lasaco Assurance to contribute meaningfully to the protection and growth of this niche market. 

Also speaking,  Head of Strategy at Lasaco  Assurance, Mr. Adedayo Adetokun, noted that the development aligned perfectly with Lasaco Assurance’s long-term vision to deepen sectoral diversification and strengthen its competitive positioning. He noted that leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative approaches would  be key to maximising the potential of the agricultural insurance portfolio. 

“This milestone signals a new phase in Lasaco Assurance Plc’s business trajectory, enhancing its engagement within Nigeria’s agricultural market and setting the stage for continued expansion and value creation”, he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.