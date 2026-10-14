  • Wednesday, 14th October, 2026

Enrique Hopes City Avoid Sanctions as PSG Hit Etihad 

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Paris St-Germain boss Luis Enrique has said that  he was surprised to learn Manchester City had been found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules and hopes the club can avoid sanctions.

City host European champions PSG in the Champions League this evening at 8pm- their first home match since being found guilty of the majority of 115 charges.

“There is a lot of noise around Manchester City and there is often noise around big clubs,” said Enrique when asked about City’s guilty verdict at a news conference at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

“We just have to wait and see what the final decision will be. I hope everything works out well for Manchester City because I think what they have done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and they certainly deserved to win on the pitch all the trophies they have won.

“Now we have to wait to see what the authorities decide or the judge is going to say.”

An independent commission found City had broken rules over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018 by creating “sham” contracts with commercial partners to secretly funnel more than £830m into their football operations.

City insist they are innocent and have appealed.

Luis Enrique added: “The first thing that you hear, it is a surprise, but we need to respect the process and wait for the final decision.

“The authorities are responsible for making these decisions. But speaking only about football, they deserved those trophies. I love their football. Beyond that, we have to wait for the decision.

“The trophies you win on the pitch remain on the pitch. They deserved to win that and I hope they can avoid the sanction. But we have to wait.”

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