EFCC Reopens Atiku Probe, Adopts Agbonayinma’s Petition

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reopened an investigation into allegations involving former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar following a petition by a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma.

The commission acknowledged receipt of the petition, dated August 27, 2026, and received on September 1, 2026, confirming that investigation has commenced.

The former lawmaker through his lawyer, Chief Hannibal Uwaifo (SAN), is seeking a review of the allegations arising from an earlier investigation involving the former vice-president.

As part of the process, the EFCC invited Agbonayinma to its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, on October 12, where he adopted his petition and responded to questions from investigators.

He arrived at about 9:58 a.m. and left at approximately 4:07 p.m. after the interview.

The commission’s acknowledgement letter, referenced CR:3000/EFCC/HQ/SDC-2/VOL.3/398, forms part of the ongoing investigative process.

He told newsmen that his petition sought to revisit an investigation conducted by the former EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, involving Atiku.

He argued that the matter deserved renewed attention in the interest of accountability and the rule of law.

“I want to thank Nigerians, the EFCC and those praying for me in this struggle. The laws are meant for both the rich and the poor. After the EFCC has done a fantastic job, it should not be kept under the table,” he said.

Agbonayinma added that he considered reporting alleged wrongdoing a constitutional responsibility, insisting that nobody was above the law.

He also disclosed that he had written a petition on the matter to United States President Donald Trump, calling for attention to the allegations.