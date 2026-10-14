  • Wednesday, 14th October, 2026

EFCC Reopens Atiku Probe, Adopts Agbonayinma’s Petition

Nigeria | 15 minutes ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reopened an investigation into allegations involving former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar following a petition by a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma.

The commission acknowledged receipt of the petition, dated August 27, 2026, and received on September 1, 2026, confirming that investigation has commenced. 

The former lawmaker through his lawyer, Chief Hannibal Uwaifo (SAN), is seeking a review of the allegations arising from an earlier investigation involving the former vice-president.

As part of the process, the EFCC invited Agbonayinma to its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, on October 12, where he adopted his petition and responded to questions from investigators. 

He arrived at about 9:58 a.m. and left at approximately 4:07 p.m. after the interview.

The commission’s acknowledgement letter, referenced CR:3000/EFCC/HQ/SDC-2/VOL.3/398, forms part of the ongoing investigative process.

He told newsmen that his petition sought to revisit an investigation conducted by the former EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, involving Atiku. 

He argued that the matter deserved renewed attention in the interest of accountability and the rule of law.

“I want to thank Nigerians, the EFCC and those praying for me in this struggle. The laws are meant for both the rich and the poor. After the EFCC has done a fantastic job, it should not be kept under the table,” he said.

Agbonayinma added that he considered reporting alleged wrongdoing a constitutional responsibility, insisting that nobody was above the law. 

He also disclosed that he had written a petition on the matter to United States President Donald Trump, calling for attention to the allegations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.