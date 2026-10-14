Dangote Cement Hosts 2026 Football Tourney to Promote Inter-Community Unity

Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, is set to host the 2026 Unity Football Tournament, an inter-community sporting competition designed to promote peace, unity, mutual understanding, healthy competition, youth development, and sustainable relationships among its host and catchment communities.

Group Head, Social Performance, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, said the tournament represents another significant platform for strengthening relationships between Dangote Cement Plc and its host communities through sports, youth engagement, social inclusion, and active community participation.

Mr. Olayiwola said the tournament shows the role of sports as a powerful instrument for bridging social differences, fostering peaceful coexistence, and building a sense of belonging among the diverse communities.

He said: “The competition will bring together participating communities, namely Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, Jakura, and Obajana, at the Dangote Academy, where football will serve as a unifying platform for friendship, sportsmanship, constructive engagement, and collective development.”

Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Engr. Azad Nawabuddin, urged the Local Organising Committee to work closely with relevant stakeholders and participating communities to ensure effective coordination and the successful delivery of the tournament.

The Plant Director emphasised the importance of transparent administration, proper player accreditation, adequate security arrangements, medical and health support, effective logistics, and strict adherence to established competition rules.

He said these measures are expected to ensure that the tournament is conducted in a safe, organised, fair, and professional atmosphere that reflects the values and standards of Dangote Cement Plc.

Speaking on the objectives of the tournament, Head of Social Performance at the Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Prince Ademola Adeyemi, said the programme goes beyond winning trophies and medals.

According to him, “the tournament is designed to foster lasting bonds among participating communities, encourage positive youth engagement, identify and nurture emerging football talents, and provide young people with opportunities to demonstrate discipline, teamwork, leadership, and sporting excellence.”

Secretary, Local Organising Committee (LOC) Mr. Iguoba John said the tournament will officially open Friday, October 16, 2026.

Mr. John said that community-based sporting activities remain valuable tools for strengthening stakeholder relationships, promoting social cohesion, and building mutual trust between corporate organisations and the communities within which they operate.

Speaking on behalf of the catchment communities, Comrade Ayodele Julius, Youth Chairman and Youth Leader of Apata, assured the organisers of peaceful coordination among the youths and pledged support for an atmosphere of unity, cooperation, and mutual respect throughout the competition.