Canada-Based Doctor Equip, Renovates Health Centre in Anambra

A Canada-based medical doctor, Dr Charles Kene Ojukwu, has donated medical equipment to the Primary Health Centre at Christ the King Parish, Abatete, Anambra State, to support maternal and newborn healthcare.

The equipment was blessed by the Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, on October 11.

The donation was made through the Charles Kene Ojukwu Initiative Foundation.

The items include an autoclave machine, suction machine, cardiac monitor, oxygen cylinder with trolley, delivery bed, digital fetal Doppler, nebuliser machine, diagnostic ultrasound machine and phototherapy machine.

Other items include labour and minor surgical equipment. The health centre was also repainted as part of the intervention.

The donation is intended to improve access to essential maternal and newborn healthcare services at the facility.

According to the donor, the equipment will enable pregnant women to access ultrasound scans at the centre and help healthcare workers provide phototherapy for newborns with jaundice.

The nebuliser and suction machines are expected to support emergency interventions, while the autoclave will facilitate the sterilisation of medical instruments.

The delivery and minor surgical equipment will also assist midwives in carrying out procedures, including suturing lacerations and episiotomies.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and contributing to efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality in Abatete and neighbouring communities.