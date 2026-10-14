Ademola Lookman Ends Goals Drought against Man Utd

*Osimhen fires blanks as Barcelona hammer Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul

Marvelous David

Ademola Lookman came off the bench against Manchester United last night and ended his goals drought this season as he sealed Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 win

In the UEFA Champions League league phase action.

The former Atlanta man profited from Manchester United’s goalkeeper’s blunder. Senne Lammens had parried Jonathan David’s initial effort into Lookman’s way only for the Nigerian international to tapped into net in the 79th minute. It was his first goal this season.

Before that goal came, Diego Simeone’s men had raced into the lead in the very first minute of the UEFA Champions League league phase clash at the Metropolitano in the Spanish capital city.

Alex Baena raced beyond Diogo Dalot on to a routine ball over the United defence, before squaring for the excellent Pablo Barrios, whose shot squirmed under Ayden Heaven and into the net.

United’s final hope of an equaliser disappeared when Leny Yoro was sent off for tangling with substitute Jonathan David when the France defender was the last man.

Head Coach, Michael Carrick made five changes to his starting line-up against United, yet the Red Devils have now gone five games without a win.

The Nigerian forward made an immediate impact after coming on, providing the attacking spark Atletico needed to strengthen their position in the competition and give their supporters a reason to celebrate.

Lookman’s goal underlined his importance to Diego Simeone’s side, with the forward demonstrating his ability to influence a match even when he does not start in the first eleven.

His introduction gave Atletico an additional attacking option, and he took his opportunity by finding the back of the net at a crucial moment in the contest.

The goal also highlighted Lookman’s growing role in the team as Atletico seek to build momentum in Europe and compete strongly against some of the continent’s top clubs.

For the Nigerian international, the performance was another opportunity to prove his value on the biggest stage, while Atletico will hope the victory provides a foundation for a stronger group-phase campaign.

Lookman decisive contribution ensured that the spotlight remained firmly on the Super Eagles star as Atletico Madrid celebrated a significant European victory.

Elsewhere on the night, Lookman’s Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray were hammered 1-4 by Barcelona in Turkey.

Osimhen fired blank in the match played at the Rams Park in Istanbul.

RESULTS

Lens 0-2 Sporting CP

Sa’Baku 2-0 Sl’Prague

Arsenal 3-0 Lille

Atlético 2-0 Man Utd

Galatasaray 1-4 Barca

Inter 3-4 C’Brugge

RB Leipzig 1-0 PSV

Viking 3-3 B’Munich

Villarreal 3-1 Napoli

TODAY

Feyenoord v Como

LASK v Liverpool

AS Roma v R’Madrid

Aston Villa v Fenerbahce

Betis v FC Porto

Bodo/Glimt v Dortmund

Man City v PSG

Shakhtar v AEK Athens

Sl’Bratislava v Stuttgart