‘Niger Delta Cannot Afford Another Cycle of Instability’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom Ex-Militants Forum has expressed support for the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, strongly condemning recent calls by individuals and groups for his removal from office.

“As stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Niger Delta peace process, we recognise the critical role of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in sustaining peace, rehabilitation, reintegration, human- empowerment across the region.”

The forum in a statement issued in Uyo noted that Dr.Otuaro demonstrated a growing emphasis on education, vocational training, skills acquisition, empowerment and sustainable reintegration, beyond the traditional focus on monthly stipends.

“We particularly commend the reported expansion of PAP’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme. In 2026 alone, 243 Niger Delta youths have reportedly been deployed for postgraduate studies abroad, including 150 recently deployed to Universities in the United Kingdom to study various disciplines.

“These investments represent opportunities for young people to acquire knowledge and skills that can contribute meaningfully to the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

“The Forum rejects attempt to create the impression that Dr. Otuaro has lost the confidence of Niger Delta stakeholders. We are particularly concerned that some of the campaigns against him appear to be driven by ethnic, sectional, personal or political interests rather than an objective assessment of the Programme’s performance and mandate.

“Our position should not be misconstrued as opposition to the Ijaw ethnic nationality. We respect the Ijaw people and acknowledge their historic contributions to the Niger Delta struggle.

“However, no ethnic group owns the programme. PAP is a federal government intervention established for the peace, stability, rehabilitation and development of the Niger Delta and must therefore serve the collective interest of the region and Nigeria.

“We support legitimate accountability. Where genuine allegations exist, they should be submitted to the appropriate authorities and subjected to transparent, impartial and evidence-based investigation.

“Accountability, however, must not be confused with politically motivated campaigns or attempts to destabilise a critical national peace-building,” it stated.

“Besides the monthly stipend the long-term objective must remain education, skills acquisition, rehabilitation, reintegration and sustainable livelihoods.

“Issues concerning PAP’s policy framework, beneficiary structure, budgetary provisions and government funding operate within the federal government decisions, approvals and directives,” it added.

The Akwa Ibom Ex-Militants Forum reaffirmed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Renewed Hope Agenda, saying: “We believe the Niger Delta requires stability, responsible leadership, sustained investment in human capital and continued Federal Government engagement.”

The forum said: “The success of the PAP should be measured by the peace it preserves, lives it transforms, young people it educates, skills it develops and the sustainable future it creates for the Niger Delta.”

The body called on stakeholders to place peace above politics, development above personal interests and the collective future of the Niger Delta above ethnic and sectional considerations; as the Niger Delta cannot afford another cycle of instability.