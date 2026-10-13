Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz Tour to End in Lagos

The 2026 edition of Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka & Friends will conclude in Lagos on Sunday, November 15, with a grand finale at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Organised by Laughter Incorporated Ventures, the event, tagged “Lagos Gets the Last Laugh,” marks the end of a tour that has visited Ibadan, Akure, Calgary, London, Ontario, Toronto and Abeokuta.

For Adeyinka, the Lagos finale, sponsored by First Bank, is a homecoming. The city played a significant role in his entertainment career more than 30 years ago, providing the stages and audiences that helped shape his journey.

The finale, themed “The Next Chapter: A New Season of Laughter,” will feature comedy, music, culture and fashion. It will also mark the close of the tour’s 15th anniversary year.