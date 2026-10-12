Zenith Bank Donates N5m to Blind Association for White Cane Day 

Bennett Oghifo

Zenith Bank has donated N5 million to the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB), Lagos State Chapter, to support efforts to promote safe mobility, independence and public awareness of the challenges faced by persons with visual impairments.

The donation, presented at the bank’s headquarters on October 9, 2026, is to support activities marking the 2026 International White Cane and Safety Day scheduled for October 15.

The intervention is expected to strengthen the association’s awareness campaign, including a planned walk to highlight the importance of the white cane and advocate safer public spaces for persons who are blind or visually impaired.

The gesture comes amid persistent accessibility challenges confronting persons with disabilities, particularly in navigating roads, public infrastructure and other shared spaces.

The Chairman of the NAB, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Babatunde Safiu, expressed appreciation to Zenith Bank for the financial support, describing it as an important contribution towards ensuring the success of the awareness walk.

Safiu said the donation would go a long way towards supporting the association’s planned activities and advancing public understanding of the needs and rights of persons with visual impairments.

The International White Cane and Safety Day is observed annually to raise awareness of the white cane as an essential mobility aid for blind people and those with visual impairments.

Beyond its practical function, the white cane represents independence, dignity and the right of persons with visual disabilities to move safely within their communities.

The observance also provides an opportunity to draw attention to barriers that restrict independent movement, including unsafe roads, poorly designed walkways, obstructions on pedestrian routes and inadequate consideration of accessibility in public infrastructure.

For many persons with visual impairments, these challenges can limit access to education, employment, healthcare and other essential services, reinforcing the need for more inclusive urban planning and stronger public awareness.

Zenith Bank’s contribution is expected to support the Lagos chapter’s efforts to use the annual observance to engage the public and promote greater consideration for the safety and mobility of persons with visual disabilities.

Representing the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank at the presentation, the Group Head, Research and Sustainability, Dr. Charles Ujomu, underscored the bank’s representation at the event.

Other bank officials present included the Head of Research and Sustainability and Head of the Health and Safety Unit, Mr. Rotimi Arowobusoye; Chairman of the Welfare Committee, Mr. Babatunde Mohammed; and Chairman of the 2026 International White Cane and Safety Day Committee, Mr. Adeola Aina.

The presentation highlighted the role of partnerships between corporate organisations and disability-focused groups in supporting advocacy and public education.

While financial contributions can help organisations deliver awareness programmes, sustained progress also depends on public cooperation, accessible infrastructure and the consistent enforcement of measures that protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

The October 15 observance is therefore expected to renew calls for safer mobility and greater inclusion of persons with visual impairments in public life.

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Association of the Blind is expected to use the awareness walk to reinforce the message that persons with visual disabilities deserve equal opportunities to navigate their communities safely and independently.

The initiative also highlights the importance of collaboration among government agencies, businesses, civil society organisations and members of the public in building an environment where disability does not become a barrier to participation.

Zenith Bank’s N5 million donation provides financial support for the planned activities, while the broader challenge remains ensuring that awareness translates into safer streets, more accessible public spaces and greater respect for the mobility rights of persons with visual impairments.