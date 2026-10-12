PUTTING AN END TO CHILD MARRIAGE

All stakeholders must do more to contain the practice

The theme for the International Day of the Girl Child 2026 held yesterday was “End child marriage and invest in girls’ rights.” Sadly, there was not much awareness in Nigeria despite the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) projecting that 30 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19, who should still be in school, are currently married. According to UNESCO, only 14 per cent of girls from low-class families in the country complete primary school. This is a menace that will persist except there is a proactive action by those in authority.

Aimed at highlighting and addressing “the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights”, October 11 every year has since 2012 been used to draw attention to the plight of girls. With about 70 per cent of families living below poverty line, it is no surprise that the girl-child is often the first casualty in most rural communities in Nigeria today. She is usually the one sent into the streets to hawk, or to go and work as house help for more fortunate families. Some have also been pushed into prostitution, and early marriage in the process.

Child marriage is a manifestation of gender inequality, reflecting social norms that perpetuate discrimination against girls. The act is a violation of human rights and young girls who marry as children are more likely to drop out of school and have limited independence. Sadly, in Nigeria, more than half of the underage children have husbands who are 10 or more years older. In most instances, girls forced into early marriages, do not know and may have never met their groom.

The implication of a child engaging in early marriage is that she is conferred with the responsibilities of an adult which she is not prepared for. A bride child may experience complications from pregnancy and childbirth, a major cause of death among adolescent girls below the age of 19 in Nigeria. Bride children are also susceptible to HIV infections, cervical cancer and obstetric fistulas while their offspring are at increased risk for premature birth and death as neonates, infants, or children. They are also prone to domestic violence, sexual and physical abuse.

This arbitrary practice is largely the cause in elevated cases of brides who resort to killing their supposed husbands mainly by poisoning as the marriage is not consensual as demanded by law. Many of the minors given out to early marriages are of poor background where the parents struggle to provide the basic needs of the family. Among other factors responsible for child marriage are ancient cultural traditions, religious and social pressures, and illiteracy.

Though there is a public outcry against underage marriage and attempt to prohibit it by amending section 29, sub section 4 of the constitution, the practice, however, continues with all the risks it poses. Some states and influential political figures have doggedly opposed the attempt by insisting on the status quo.

We call on government to address this menace in view of its consequences on women and the social economic development of the country. A bride child is denied her right to education which is the bedrock on which the greatness of every society is founded, restricting her from contributing to nation-building.

We are particularly concerned that early betrothal places child brides at risk of widowhood at an early age as they are significantly younger than their husbands. That risk subjugates them to economic and social challenges for a greater portion of their lives, compared to women who get married as adults.