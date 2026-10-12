PSM to Kick Off Prophetic March for Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Campaign

The PBAT Sovereign Movement (PSM), a support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to embark on a “Prophetic March” across selected cities in Nigeria as part of its activities ahead of the president’s formal campaign for re-election.

The march, according to the Lead National Coordinator of the group, Anthony Enahoro, is designed to offer prayers and prophetic declarations for strength, guidance and protection for President Tinubu throughout the campaign period.

Enahoro explained the initiative was informed by the enormous demands placed on an incumbent president during an election season, noting that such a candidate must simultaneously discharge the responsibilities of his office while campaigning for re-election.

“Most Nigerians do not know what it takes for an incumbent candidate during the campaign season. The President remains in office, representing the country and attending to his official responsibilities, while also travelling across the country to campaign,” he said.

He noted the demands become even greater when the president’s official engagements, both within Nigeria and internationally, are taken into consideration.

“Imagine the length, breadth and mileage involved for an incumbent President who must continue to officiate at various capacities within the country while also representing Nigeria at international and global events,” Enahoro added.

He described PSM as a broad-based movement comprising youths and adults from different religious denominations, including Muslims, as well as committed supporters and admirers of President Tinubu.

According to him, the group consists of knowledgeable and educated members, including graduates and individuals occupying key positions in their places of worship and various walks of life.

“These are people Nigerians should identify with. We are the core grassroots. We are the people who will be out there to vote,” Enahoro said.

He disclosed that the movement has several other activities lined up and would become increasingly visible as the campaign season approaches.

“We are breaking new grounds and enlarging our frontiers in terms of getting more people to vote for our dear President Tinubu,” he said.

Enahoro also disclosed that the movement enjoys the support of media professionals and friends in the media, while appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to support its activities.

The group’s Lead National President is Ayeku Olomu, whom Enahoro described as a versatile media guru and public relations strategist.

The PSM is expected to unveil more details about the Prophetic March and other activities as preparations for the 2027 election gather momentum.