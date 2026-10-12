PDP Tackles INEC over Omission of Its Candidates in Final List of 2027 Contestants

*Pantami’s camp devt temporary challenge

*Gwarzo remains our candidate, says NDC

*In Bauchi commission excludes 4 parties

*Kwankwasiyya movement wants reason from INEC over NDC exclusion in new list

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed concern over the omission of some of its candidates from the final list of successful contestants released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday.

Some of the PDP governorship candidates whose names were not listed by INEC in the final list were Ladi Adebutu, the Ogun State governorship candidate and Ali Pantami, the Gombe State governorship candidate.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, also assured all affected candidates, members and supporters that it was already engaging with INEC to address the issues responsible for the omissions, with a view to securing an amicable resolution in accordance with the law and established electoral guidelines.

The PDP, therefore, assured all concerned that it was treating the development with utmost seriousness and would communicate further developments as appropriate.

Meanwhile, a former senator, Shehu Sani, has advised political candidates omitted from the INEC lists to stop pursuing legal action, saying the supreme court ruling on party membership requirements was clear.

He said that in September, a seven-member panel of the supreme court upheld an appeal filed by INEC and restored sections 77(5), 77(6), 77(7) and 84(2) of the Electoral Act.

Section 77(5) provides that only members whose names appear in a political party’s membership register submitted to INEC at least 21 days before a primary, congress or convention, could participate in the exercise.

In a post on X, Sani urged affected candidates to conserve their resources and prepare for future elections rather than spend more money challenging their exclusion in court.

“The Supreme Court ruling that enabled INEC to exclude some names of candidates is very clear. Affected candidates should not waste their money, time and energy fighting a lost battle.

“I also wish to appeal to those Barristers and SANs to ‘pity’ those candidates and allow them to rest, and not mislead them into spending more money ‘filing fresh suits’. Four years will come and go; let them strategise for the future,” he added.

Pantami’s Camp: It’s Temporary Challenge

The Pantamiyya Movement, a group loyal to Professor Isa Ali Pantami, has described the omission of his names as the PDP from INEC’s final list as a temporary challenge.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Professor Suleiman Mohammed, which Pantami also shared on his Facebook account, urged supporters of the PDP and the Pantamiyya Movement to remain calm, hopeful and focused.

According to the statement, the omission did not amount to a final determination of the former minister’s political future.

“This is a temporary challenge and a normal part of the electoral process, not a final determination, in sha Allah,” the statement added.

Gwarzo Remains Our Candidate, Says NDC

The leadership of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), has said in spite of the latest list of successful candidate for 2027 elections, which ommited its candidate as released by INEC, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo remained its governorship candidate.

In a telephone interview on the developing situation, the Kano State NDC Chairman, Alhaji Hussaini Mairiga, dismissed notions of a change in the party’s ticket, assuring party faithful that the structure of the ticket remained entirely intact as originally planned.

According to him, the joint ticket of their gubernatorial candidate and his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, was duly processed, finalised, and submitted to the electoral body in strict accordance with all established electoral guidelines and statutory deadlines.

“Gwarzo’s name was submitted to INEC, and he and his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, are the authentic flagbearers of the party,” Mairiga stated reiterating the party’s backing for their candidates.

Addressing the discrepancies observed in the newly published list, the chairman attributed the development to administrative friction rather than an official rejection by the commission.

He suggested that human error or a logistical miscommunication within the broader bureaucratic process likely triggered the anomaly.

“I believe there is a mix-up somewhere, and I do not think the list is from the commission, since we are sure that the name we submitted is what stands,” Mairiga remarked, downplaying fears of a deliberate party disenfranchisement.

Kwankwasiyya Movement Wants Reason from INEC over NDC Exclusion in New List

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has demanded a clear explanation from INEC, over the exclusion of the NDC, Kano State governorship candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, from its final list of candidates.

Reacting to the development in a statement yesterday, the spokesperson of the Movement, Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed, said the group was concerned about the omission, noting that there was no known court order to justify it.

“We understand the anxiety this development has caused among our supporters across Kano State and beyond,” Dr. Mohammed said, appealing for calm while the matter was being addressed through proper channels.

“We therefore appeal to everyone to remain calm, exercise restraint and avoid speculation while the matter is being addressed through the appropriate administrative and legal channels,” it said.

According to the statement, available records showed that Gwarzo duly registered with the NDC within the stipulated period as required by the Electoral Act.

“We are not aware of any court order or judicial pronouncement that could serve as basis for his omission from the published list,” the Movement said.

In Bauchi INEC Excludes Four Parties

In Bauchi State, INEC, has published the names of fifteen gubernatorial candidates and their running mates for the 2027 general election.

INEC, however, excluded names of governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Action Alliance (AA) and Accord Party (AP) from its final list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election.

The exclusion means that the four political parties, whose candidates were earlier submitted to INEC, are not represented on the published list.

INEC published Abdullahi Adamu as African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate, with Shehu Imam as running mate, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has Halliru Dauda Jika as its candidate and Samaila Mohammed Kabir as running mate.

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) will contest with Yunusa Shehu Jinda as its governorship candidate and Badia Lawal Muhammad as running mate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, as its candidate, with Farouk Mustapha as running mate, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has Naziru Usman and Aminu Mohammed Kabiru as its governorship candidate and running mate, respectively.

Similarly, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) will be represented by Yakubu Adamu, with Babamaji Mahmood as running mate, according INEC

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has Kabiru Abdulhamid Shuwa as its governorship candidate and Yunusa Mamuda as running mate, while the Labour Party (LP) will field Idris Aliyu Muhammad and Yilkat Samako as its candidate and running mate, respectively.

Also the commission okayed Kashim Ibrahim Muhammad has New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as its governorship candidate and Tata Alhaji as running mate.

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has Haruna Muhammad Ningi as its candidate, with Shehu Usman Abdu as running mate, while the National Rescue Movement (NRM) will field Muhammad Muhammad Zaharaddin and Kabiru Umar as its governorship candidate and running mate, respectively.

INEC also listed Adamu Usman Ahmed as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Alin Bababa Abdulkadir as running mate.

INEC equally okayed the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)’s governorship candidate Shehu Umar Buba with Aliyu Tijjani Mohammed as running mate.

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has Aliyu Umar A.G. as its candidate, with Bello Buhari as running mate, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) will contest with Lami BabaGeidam as its governorship candidate and Aliyu Shafiu Garba as running mate.

The four parties missing from the final list had earlier submitted the names of their candidates and running mates to the commission.

The SDP had nominated Abdullahi Yakubu as its governorship candidate, with Yahaya Abubakar Maikobi as running mate, the Action Alliance had submitted Musa Zubairu as its candidate and Shehu Buba as running mate, while the NNPP nominated Ahmed Shuaibu as its governorship candidate, with Ismail Zailani as running mate.

Similarly, the Accord Party had fielded Mohd Aminu Bauchin Bauchi as its governorship candidate and Daniel Meshack as running mate.

However, their names were not included in the final list published by INEC.