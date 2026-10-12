Nigeria, Seven ECOWAS Countries Move to Strengthen Border Cooperation
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Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja
Nigeria and seven other West African countries have agreed to strengthen border security, accelerate boundary demarcation and deepen cross-border cooperation to promote regional integration and economic development.
The agreement was reached at the Third Meeting of Heads of National Boundary Commissions, held in Banjul, The Gambia, from October 6 to 8, 2026, according to a statement issued by the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and signed by its Head of Information, Press and Public Relations, Chinwe Udouwem.
- Nigeria was represented at the meeting by the Director General of the commission, Adamu Adaji, alongside representatives from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone.
The meeting, organised under the annual consultation mechanism established by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in 2024, reviewed progress on recommendations from the second meeting held in Cotonou, Benin, in August 2025.
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According to the statement, participants called for stronger political commitment, improved technical collaboration and sustained dialogue among neighbouring countries to accelerate boundary delimitation, demarcation and reaffirmation.
They also emphasised the need for bilateral agreements to clearly define the objectives, stages and technical requirements of boundary operations, while advocating the use of compatible equipment, experienced technical personnel and effective communication channels to resolve operational challenges and prevent disputes.
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Besides, the statement explained that the meeting identified five bilateral partnerships for coordinated activities: The Gambia and Senegal; Benin and Nigeria; Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana; Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia; and Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The partnerships are expected to cover land and maritime boundary operations, security, cross-border initiatives, economic development and regional integration.
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For Nigeria and Benin, the proposed cooperation framework covers 2026 to 2029, providing a basis for sustained collaboration on shared boundary priorities.
The participants also stressed the importance of integrating border security with local development, trade and the free movement of people, while encouraging greater involvement of local authorities and border communities in consultation and decision-making.
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They noted that community participation could help prevent misunderstandings, facilitate dispute resolution and preserve the social, cultural and economic ties between communities separated by international boundaries.
The meeting further proposed examining the establishment of a cross-border cooperation fund and joint funding requests by neighbouring countries, subject to applicable financial regulations.
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On continental cooperation, it said that participants reviewed progress towards the entry into force of the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation, also known as the Niamey Convention.
According to the meeting’s report, The Gambia’s recent ratification brought the number of ratifying African countries to 14, one short of the 15 required for the convention to enter into force.
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“Participants highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation to address security threats, prevent crises, and preserve the social, cultural, and economic ties among communities living along international boundaries.
“They called for greater involvement of local authorities and border communities in consultation and decision-making processes, noting that community engagement helps prevent misunderstandings, facilitates dispute resolution, and promotes peaceful coexistence.
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“The need to integrate security, local development, trade, and free movement into border governance strategies was also emphasised. The establishment of a cross-border cooperation fund and the submission of joint funding requests by neighbouring countries were also proposed for further examination, subject to applicable financial regulations,” NBC added.
Countries yet to complete their ratification processes were urged to expedite the procedures to strengthen the continental framework for cross-border cooperation.
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Other recommendations included: Improving coordination among national and regional boundary institutions, operationalising local cross-border cooperation initiatives, mobilising sustainable domestic funding and strengthening technical collaboration.
Participants also called for better monitoring of projects through evidence-based assessments, verification of security conditions before monitoring missions and clearer definitions of institutional responsibilities.
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The NBC said the meeting reaffirmed the importance of regional collaboration in addressing boundary challenges and promoting peaceful coexistence, security and economic development.
The commission said Nigeria’s participation provided an opportunity to strengthen engagement with neighbouring countries and regional institutions on issues affecting border communities and national security.
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