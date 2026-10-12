 LEGISLATIVE AGENDA FOR FCT WOMEN AND GIRLS 

FCT women’s agitation for practical measures to improve their welfare has always been of concern, as well as protection and advancement of women and girls across the six Area Councils.

Of particular concern is the seven priority areas underpinning Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda’s legislative agenda for women and girls: skills development and economic empowerment: supporting legislation and budget provisions that expand access to vocational training, digital skills, enterprise development and cooperative financing.

Support for women-owned businesses: Championing access to grants, affordable credit, markets and public procurement opportunities, with transparent criteria to ensure support reaches intended beneficiaries. Education and mentorship: Advocating policies and funding that promote girls’ enrolment, retention and completion of school, alongside scholarships, STEM education, adult literacy and mentorship. Maternal and community healthcare: Advocating adequate funding for maternal healthcare, primary health facilities and affordable health coverage, while strengthening oversight of service delivery across the six Area Councils.

Women’s Representation and Leadership: Supporting legislative and policy reforms that expand women’s participation in governance, public appointments and decision-making, alongside leadership development opportunities.

Protection and Inclusion of Vulnerable Women: Championing legal protections and social support for widows, women living with disabilities and other vulnerable women, including access to livelihoods, essential services and protection against discrimination and dispossession.

Prevention of Gender-Based Violence and Access to Justice: Supporting stronger legal protections, effective enforcement, survivor services, shelters and accessible legal aid through adequate funding and oversight.

Princess Hauwa Philip Aduda has emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue with women leaders to ensure that grassroots concerns inform these priorities. She encouraged continued engagement, collaboration and practical recommendations to strengthen the proposed agenda.

This therefore reinforces the importance of women’s participation in shaping policies that affect their lives and holding public representatives accountable for results. Through continued consultation, the priorities will be further developed into a legislative agenda focused on measurable improvements in the lives of women and girls across the FCT.

Ambassador Mariam Haruna, Abuja

Letter2

IS MY ACCENT WRONG?

When I speak to customer services I wonder if I am talking to a person or an AI device? Being able to tell may be important. The first indicator is the accent, is it ‘local’ or difficult to understand, which is more likely to be a human as this is a poorly paid job.

If you can’t decide then switch to a different language, given that most people can at least say “Je m’appelle Dennis” or an equivalent and see what the response is. AI seems good with many languages.

A new approach I have tried is asking an obscure question such as “What color is a dacca banana?” Although since I have used that I am sure AI now knows it is red. You will have to find your own odd questions. I’d rather be ignored by a person than AI.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St.,

Box Hill, Vic., Australia