IGP Visits NAF Hqtrs, Commiserates with Air Chief, Deceased Families and Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and the families of the deceased crew members and passengers who lost their lives in the ill-fated NAF 931 aircraft crash in Ondo State.

The IGP expressed his condolences during a visit to NAF Headquarters, where he commiserated with the leadership, officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, as well as the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He also expressed the solidarity of the Nigeria Police Force with the Nigerian Air Force and prayed for strength and comfort for the bereaved families and colleagues of the deceased.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the Nigeria Police Force remains in solidarity with the Nigerian Air Force at this difficult time and honours the service and sacrifice of those who lost their lives.