Fayemi Advocates Borderless Africa, New Approach to Migration, Citizenship, Regional Integration

Gbenga Sodeinde

Ex-Ekiti State Governor and former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has called for a fundamental rethink of Africa’s approach to migration, citizenship and regional integration, stressing the continent’s development aspirations cannot be achieved without enabling Africans to move, work and belong across borders with dignity and rights.

Fayemi made the call while delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Democratic Governance Institute organised by the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA), in collaboration with the Centre for Migration Studies, University of Ghana, held in Ilishan, Ogun State.

In his presentation titled “Moving Africa: Labour Mobility, Free Movement and the Democratic Governance of Belonging,” Fayemi examined the connection between human mobility, regional cooperation and democratic governance, arguing that migration should not only be viewed as a challenge but also as an opportunity capable of accelerating Africa’s collective prosperity.

He noted that as the continent advances efforts towards deeper economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), restrictions limiting the movement of Africans across national borders continue to raise critical questions about the true meaning of continental unity.

According to him, Africa’s integration agenda must place greater emphasis on citizenship, belonging, labour mobility and the opportunities that free movement can create for millions of Africans.

“An integrated Africa cannot be built only through agreements and institutions; it must also be reflected in the ability of Africans to move, work and contribute across the continent,” Fayemi argued.

Drawing from experiences within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU), the former governor outlined ten policy proposals aimed at strengthening free movement, safeguarding migrant workers, improving regional collaboration and ensuring that migration becomes a tool for sustainable development.

He stressed the need for policies that recognise migrants as contributors to economic growth rather than merely as security concerns, adding that effective migration governance requires cooperation among African countries.

Fayemi, who has remained active in continental governance discourse since leaving public office, said Africa’s future depends on building systems that promote inclusion, opportunity and shared prosperity.

He maintained that the vision of African integration must go beyond trade and political cooperation to include a continent where citizens can cross borders, seek opportunities and build livelihoods without losing their dignity or fundamental rights.

“Ultimately, our vision of African integration should be reflected in the ability of Africans to move, work and belong across the continent with dignity, rights and opportunity,” he said.

Fayemi invited stakeholders, policymakers and citizens to engage with the full keynote address as part of ongoing conversations on the future of democratic governance and integration in Africa.