Dapo Abiodun: Ogun East’s Economic Transformation to Boost Nigeria’s Growth

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the emerging economic opportunities in Ogun East, driven by industrial expansion, airport development, road infrastructure, energy prospects and the proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port, have the potential to transform the region into a major economic hub with far-reaching benefits for Nigeria’s economy.

Abiodun said the convergence of these strategic assets would not only accelerate economic growth in Ogun State but also strengthen Nigeria’s maritime trade, industrial capacity, logistics network, employment generation and investment prospects.

The governor who spoke at the weekend during the investiture of the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Oladimeji Oresanya, as the 19th president of Sagamu Club in Sagamu, said the region’s growing economic significance had strengthened the argument for the creation of an additional state in the area.

He urged community leaders and other stakeholders to sustain their contributions to the development of the region and work with the government to maximise the opportunities emerging from its strategic location and expanding economic infrastructure.

Ogun East is positioned to play an increasingly important role in Nigeria’s economic development, with its proximity to Lagos, established industrial corridor, expanding transport infrastructure and access to coastal resources providing a foundation for investment across several sectors.

A major component of this emerging economic landscape is the proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port and Blue Marine Special Economic Zone in Ogun Waterside.

The projects are expected to create opportunities in maritime services, manufacturing, warehousing, shipping, export processing and freight transportation.

Beyond their anticipated impact on Ogun State, the projects could strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to handle maritime trade, support export-oriented industries, attract international capital and create employment across multiple sectors of the national economy.

The development of the port and its associated industrial zone could also generate business for transport operators, manufacturers, agricultural producers, construction companies and small and medium-scale enterprises across the country.

Their wider economic benefits would depend on effective implementation, supporting infrastructure and the ability to attract sustained commercial activity.

The Gateway International Airport in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, represents another strategic asset in the region’s economic development.

Improved air connectivity can facilitate business travel, cargo movement and investor access, complementing road and maritime transportation and strengthening the links between Nigerian businesses and international markets.

Similarly, the region’s road network, including its connections to Lagos and other commercial centres, provides opportunities to improve the movement of goods and people.

The proposed conversion of Ogere Park into a dry port, as advocated by the guest speaker at the event, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Lemo, could further enhance the region’s logistics capacity and support more efficient freight distribution.

The emerging energy economy also presents opportunities for industrial growth. Proposed developments associated with the OgunLNG project and oil-related prospects in the region could, subject to commercial viability and successful implementation, support energy-intensive industries, expand investment opportunities and contribute to Nigeria’s broader energy economy.

For Ogun State, the combined effect of these developments could include increased economic activity, expanded employment opportunities, a stronger revenue base and the growth of new business clusters.

At the national level, the anticipated benefits include deeper industrial capacity, improved trade infrastructure, wider supply-chain opportunities and increased participation by Nigerian enterprises in regional and international commerce.

Abiodun said the region’s economic prospects underscored the importance of collective action in promoting sustainable development, urging community institutions to complement government initiatives through investments in education, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

He charged Oresanya and his executive committee to prioritise youth development, community advancement and members’ welfare, while strengthening collaboration with the state government in promoting peace, security, education and sustainable development.

The governor also urged the club to invest in the future of young people through scholarships, mentorship programmes and start-up grants for aspiring entrepreneurs, noting that sustainable economic growth required the participation of government, community institutions and responsible citizens.

He congratulated Oresanya and his executive committee, expressing confidence that their administration would contribute meaningfully to the club and society.

In his remarks, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, acknowledged the contributions of Sagamu Club to the socioeconomic development of Sagamu and Remoland.

The monarch said the club had sustained the vision of its founding fathers through its contributions to community progress, urging the new president to justify the confidence reposed in him and ensure that the club’s activities continued to benefit members and the wider community.

Earlier, the immediate past president of the club, Prince Abdul Abayomi, highlighted the achievements recorded during his four-year tenure, including scholarship awards, artisans’ empowerment programmes and infrastructural improvements at the clubhouse.

Abayomi expressed appreciation to the founding fathers and past leaders for their contributions to the club’s growth, urging the new president to consolidate on the achievements of previous administrations.

In his keynote address, Lemo said Remoland had produced numerous industrious sons and daughters who had contributed significantly to the development of Ogun State and Nigeria.

He identified the region’s strategic location and proximity to Lagos as important economic advantages that had continued to promote commercial activities and investment opportunities.

Lemo also commended Sagamu Club for its contributions to development across Sagamu and Remoland, proposing the conversion of Ogere Park into a dry port to leverage its location and strengthen trade and logistics activities.

He however called for urgent attention to improper waste management by factories operating along the industrial corridor, warning that environmental challenges must be addressed to protect public health and ensure that industrial expansion remained sustainable.

In his acceptance speech, Oresanya described social clubs as more than gathering places, saying they provided platforms for shared values, friendship, family connections and the mobilisation of resources for the common good.

“A social club is not just a place for gathering; it is a community bound by shared values and camaraderie, a sanctuary where bonds are forged, families are connected and resources are mobilised for the greater good of society,” he said.

The new president pledged to strengthen the club’s community impact, improve members’ welfare and deepen cooperation among members.

He also promised to make the club more welcoming to prospective partners and ensure that its programmes responded to the changing needs of society.

Oresanya commended Abiodun for his administration’s development initiatives, stressing that collaboration among government, the private sector and community organisations remained essential to addressing socioeconomic challenges.

He called on members to support his administration, expressing confidence that their collective commitment would strengthen the club’s contributions to youth development, social welfare and sustainable community growth in Sagamu and Remoland.