Bako, Aluo, Guide of Sports Editors, Others Hail Ilaboya’s Appointment

Eminent Nigerians including professional association have saluted Edo State Governor, His Excellency Monday Okphebolo on the appointment of former Edo State Football Association Chairman, Honourable Frank Areguame Ilaboya as Special Adviser on Grassroots Sports Mobilization.

The Kogunan Sokoto and former Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Nasir Danladi Bako, in a statement while congratulating Ilaboya, said “Frank has earned this appointment deservedly considering his long years of service as a sports writer, later culminating into the exalted position of Chairman Edo State Football Association.

“His years of toil and sweat embedded in his sheer doggedness , stiff determination, unhindered and unbridled capacity to achieve results make him most qualified and acceptable for this job.”

He admonished Ilaboya to realize the undeniable efficacy of growth and development in this onerous assignment of grassroots sports mobilisation, praying the Almighty God see him through successfully as he contribute his quota to the development of sports in Nigeria as a whole.

“On behalf of the passionate sports loving Nigerians and veteran sports administrators and writers I congratulate Frank on his appointment as Special Adviser on Grassroots Sports Mobilisation by the Executive Governor of Edo State His Excellency Sen Monday Okpebholo,” he added.

The immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), George Aluo, described the appointment as a testimony that Ilaboya has earned a deserved place in sports development, not only in Edo State but in Nigeria.

The President of the Guide of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani, is elated with Ilaboya’s appointment.

“Ilaboya’s appointment is an honour to us. Many more good things on the way for our members,” he said.

Veteran sports journalist, Ade Ojeikere, in a short message, congratulates Ilaboya on the appointment and thanked His Excellency, Governor Okphebolo for the fitting appointment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hotspot International, Mr Taye Ige, in his congratulatory message, applauded the Governor for the foresight in the appointment of Ilaboya as Special Adviser on Grassroots Sports Mobilization.

“This is a well-thought appointment. His Excellency, the Governor was rightly advised on the choice of Frank Ilaboya. This is putting the right pegs in the right holes,” he submitted.