Arewa House Cancels Booking on Launch of ‘Tinubu: From Renewed Hope to Despair’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Arewa House has cancelled the public presentation of a book, ‘Tinubu: From Renewed Hope to Despair – A Critical Examination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Government,’ organisers of the event announced yesterday.

The new book, earlier scheduled to be presented on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at the Arewa House, Kaduna, offers a critical and evidence-based examination of the policies, performance and socio-economic consequences of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since its inauguration in May 2023.

According to a statement by the Executive Director of Centre for Democratic Development, Research And Training (CEDDERT), Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, the organisers, “the presentation will provide an opportunity for distinguished scholars, public intellectuals, policymakers, political actors, members of the media and the wider public to engage with the issues raised in the book and reflect on the direction of governance and democracy in contemporary Nigeria.

But the organisers have stated that they would “proceed with the presentation in Abuja and announce the new venue and date as soon as the necessary arrangements have been concluded.”

Railing against the alleged attempt to suppression of free speech, the statement by Mohammed said: “We were not entirely surprised by this development. From the moment we began sending out invitations to the book presentation, many people expressed fears that attempts would be made to prevent the event from taking place.

“Given what we regard as the increasingly intolerant disposition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some governors and their political loyalists, these fears were not without foundation. They appear increasingly unwilling to tolerate dissenting opinions and independent scrutiny.

“Rather than engage critics with facts, defend their records and offer convincing answers to the mounting challenges confronting Nigerians, those in power appear more concerned with controlling public discourse and protecting their political interests.

“Any attempt to restrict critical expression raises serious questions about the commitment of those responsible to democratic principles. Those fears have now become a reality. Anticipating this possibility, we made efforts to secure an alternative venue in Kaduna.

“However, we have been informed by every hotel we have approached that they have been warned not to accommodate our event. If these reports are accurate, they point to a disturbing attempt to deny citizens their right to assemble, exchange ideas and critically examine the conduct of those entrusted with public office. We are therefore relocating the book presentation to Abuja.

“Although we remain determined to proceed, our experience in Kaduna gives us reason to be concerned that further attempts may be made to frustrate the event, including through the involvement of security agencies. The reported pressure on Ahmadu Bello University to withdraw the use of Arewa House is particularly troubling.

“A university of ABU’s standing should be a defender of intellectual freedom, independent inquiry and open debate. It should provide space for the examination of public affairs, including critical assessments of government policies and the conduct of political leaders.

“It should not become an instrument for suppressing opinions that those in power find inconvenient. Such conduct would be inconsistent with the traditions and intellectual responsibilities of a university.