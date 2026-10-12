Adekanbi Retains Ikeja Golf Club Caddies Championship Title

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‎Dolapo Adekanbi successfully defended his title at the 2026 Ikeja Golf Club Caddies Championship, emerging overall winner of the competition held last Friday.

‎Adekanbi’s victory came in dramatic fashion after Uche Nwaokocha had set the early pace with an impressive gross score of 75, raising hopes of an upset before the tournament’s leading contenders — Adekanbi, Muritala Adeola, Peter Okafor and Tunde Oladehinde — teed off later in the day.

‎However, Adekanbi demonstrated remarkable discipline, composure and character to rise above the competition and retain his crown with a winning gross score of 73.

‎A crucial finish over the final three holes proved decisive, as Adekanbi recorded a birdie on the 16th, a bogey on the 17th and a par on the 18th to seal his victory and reaffirm his status as one of the standout players among his peers.

‎More than 100 caddies from Ikeja Golf Club, Ikoyi Club Golf Section and Abeokuta Golf Club participated in the championship, which also featured club members playing alongside the caddies as guest players in a show of support and encouragement.

‎In the Junior Caddies Category, Adeshayo Oladokun emerged winner with a gross score of 80.

‎The guest players’ category was won by Segun Ajayi of Abeokuta Golf Club, while Adeyinka Adelakun of Ikoyi Club Golf Section finished as second runner-up.

‎In the Ladies’ Category, Deborah Asoore dethroned defending champion Felicia Oyebanji, returning a gross score of 117 to claim the title.

‎Speaking after the event, the Club’s Caddy Officer and chief organiser, Olugbenga Ayodele, said the championship provides a platform to nurture emerging golfing talents and showcase the next generation of amateur golfers capable of representing Nigeria on the international stage.

‎He noted that the competition goes beyond the celebration of caddies, offering them an opportunity to develop their skills, gain competitive experience and pursue greater achievements in the sport.

‎Other highlights of the championship included consolation prizes for special achievements such as Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Best Behaved.

‎The successful hosting of the championship further underscored Ikeja Golf Club’s commitment to caddy welfare, talent development and the promotion of golf in Nigeria.